WVU Tech Women's Basketball welcomes Ca'Vashia Johnson

Ca’Vashia Johnson

5’5” Point Guard

North Charleston, SC

North Charleston High School

Transfer from the College of Coastal Georgia

Pre Dental Major

North Charleston High School Stats:

2019-2020: 13.7ppg, 6apg, 3rpg, 4.5 spg

College of Coastal Georgia Stats:

2020-21: 6.6ppg, 3.6rpg, 2apg

2021-22: Played in all 26 games, starting 14. Averaged 5.7ppg, 3.8rpg, 2.4apg

2022 - Sun Conference All-Academic Women’s Basketball Team

2018-2020 - 2A Girls South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State team

2017-2020 - South Carolina Region 6-AA Player of the Year

2016-2020 - South Carolina All-Region 6-AA earning a spot on the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association in each of those three seasons

2020 - First Team All Low Country

2020 - South Carolina North-South All-Star Game

In the 2019-2020 season, she was ranked #1 in the state in average points per game.

Coach Hodge on Ca’Vashia Johnson:

“I am thrilled to get the opportunity to coach Vashia again. The sky is the limit for her as a player and I expect her to have an immediate impact on our program. Vashia is the full package-she is an outstanding student, very athletic, and a hard worker. Her ability to create in the open court and score from all three levels is a nice fit for our system. She is also one of the most pleasant people that you will ever come across. It is also a plus for Vashia that she has played in our system and comes in with a clear understanding of the expectations of our culture. Golden Bear fans are going to really enjoy watching Vashia play for the next three years. Welcome to the family Ca’Vashia Johnson.”

