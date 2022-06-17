ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WVU Tech Women's Basketball welcomes Ca'Vashia Johnson

By WVU Tech Basketball
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

Ca’Vashia Johnson

5’5” Point Guard

North Charleston, SC

North Charleston High School

Transfer from the College of Coastal Georgia

Pre Dental Major

North Charleston High School Stats:

2019-2020: 13.7ppg, 6apg, 3rpg, 4.5 spg

College of Coastal Georgia Stats:

2020-21: 6.6ppg, 3.6rpg, 2apg

2021-22: Played in all 26 games, starting 14. Averaged 5.7ppg, 3.8rpg, 2.4apg

2022 - Sun Conference All-Academic Women’s Basketball Team

2018-2020 - 2A Girls South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State team

2017-2020 - South Carolina Region 6-AA Player of the Year

2016-2020 - South Carolina All-Region 6-AA earning a spot on the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association in each of those three seasons

2020 - First Team All Low Country

2020 - South Carolina North-South All-Star Game

In the 2019-2020 season, she was ranked #1 in the state in average points per game.

Coach Hodge on Ca’Vashia Johnson:

“I am thrilled to get the opportunity to coach Vashia again. The sky is the limit for her as a player and I expect her to have an immediate impact on our program. Vashia is the full package-she is an outstanding student, very athletic, and a hard worker. Her ability to create in the open court and score from all three levels is a nice fit for our system. She is also one of the most pleasant people that you will ever come across. It is also a plus for Vashia that she has played in our system and comes in with a clear understanding of the expectations of our culture. Golden Bear fans are going to really enjoy watching Vashia play for the next three years. Welcome to the family Ca’Vashia Johnson.”

The post WVU Tech Women's Basketball welcomes Ca'Vashia Johnson appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Basketball#Basketball Player#Wvu Tech#South Carolina#Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
788
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy