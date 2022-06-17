ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tomlin needs to take advantage of Flores while he's here

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACpwz_0gE7xbVr00

Much like when the Steelers acquired Joe Haden and tore up their rule book to accommodate the cornerback, Mike Tomlin should do the same thing with Brian Flores.

Before Flores was hired, when Teryl Austin was hired as defensive coordinator, it was just assumed that Tomlin would continue to call the plays on defense on game days.

But now with Flores on the staff, Tomlin needs to hand over play calling duties to the former Miami Dolphins coach.

“Now it’s incumbent to use him, don’t waste this,” said Andrew Fillipponi on the PM Team.

Fillipponi points out how Flores, who should still be a head coach in the NFL, got a head coaching job after a masterful job in New England, holding the Los Angeles Rams to three points in the Super Bowl that was Flores’ defense.

“Bill Belichick had relinquished the play calling to him and that’s the same thing Tomlin should do,” said Fillipponi. “If all Flores does this year is get mad at players at Training Camp and try to be a bad cop in July and August and work with linebackers and put his two cents in, put some things in the suggestion box, but then Tomlin ultimately does what he wants, that’s not taking full advantage of this situation.”

Fillipponi adds the time to take advantage of having Flores here is now, since he is so talented, he could be swept up by another team as early as next year.

Tomlin comes from a defensive background and has been calling the defense on game day for years now, so while he might not want to relinquish responsibilities, he should really transition into more of a CEO role with Flores not being wasted while they have him.

DOWNLOAD : the Audacy app.
SMART SPEAKER: Ask it to play ninety-three-seven The Fan.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Children

Not all parents want their children to follow in their footsteps. In Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's case, that would be extremely difficult to do. The legendary NFL quarterback admitted that it would be really, really hard for his kids to follow in their mom and dad's footsteps, at least in regards to their respective careers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jared Goff's Big Personal News

Jared Goff and his longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper, announced some big personal news this week. The Detroit Lions quarterback and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend are engaged to be married. Congrats to Jared and Christen!. "Ahhh!!!! I love you guys!!!! Congrats," Camille Kostek wrote on Instagram. "OMGGGGGG!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Kamie...
DETROIT, MI
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers#The Los Angeles Rams#Training Camp
ClutchPoints

Browns $1 billion plans for new stadium revealed

The Cleveland Browns may be deep into the Deshaun Watson drama, but that is not their only focus. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are reportedly looking into a massive new stadium project. According to cleveland.com via NEOtrans, the Haslams are interested in a new $1 billion stadium for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Colts, Texans, Titans, Bud Dupree

Colts DB Stephon Gilmore is fitting in well in Indianapolis and is excited to see what the team can accomplish this season. “It’s different. Every place is different. Not everyone is the same. So, I like it here, I liked my time in New England too,” Gilmore said, via Colts Wire. “I know these guys want to win and they put the work in every day. I’m just looking forward to you know, tomorrow and then training camp and seeing where this group goes.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

College Football Analyst Makes Opinion On Urban Meyer Very Clear

Urban Meyer lost a lot of respect over his behavior and actions as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars before his firing after 13 games. But one analyst believes that Meyer's exile from football shouldn't be a permanent thing. During the most recent edition of his Late Kick podcast, college...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy