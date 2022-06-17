Tomlin needs to take advantage of Flores while he's here

Much like when the Steelers acquired Joe Haden and tore up their rule book to accommodate the cornerback, Mike Tomlin should do the same thing with Brian Flores.

Before Flores was hired, when Teryl Austin was hired as defensive coordinator, it was just assumed that Tomlin would continue to call the plays on defense on game days.

But now with Flores on the staff, Tomlin needs to hand over play calling duties to the former Miami Dolphins coach.

“Now it’s incumbent to use him, don’t waste this,” said Andrew Fillipponi on the PM Team.

Fillipponi points out how Flores, who should still be a head coach in the NFL, got a head coaching job after a masterful job in New England, holding the Los Angeles Rams to three points in the Super Bowl that was Flores’ defense.

“Bill Belichick had relinquished the play calling to him and that’s the same thing Tomlin should do,” said Fillipponi. “If all Flores does this year is get mad at players at Training Camp and try to be a bad cop in July and August and work with linebackers and put his two cents in, put some things in the suggestion box, but then Tomlin ultimately does what he wants, that’s not taking full advantage of this situation.”

Fillipponi adds the time to take advantage of having Flores here is now, since he is so talented, he could be swept up by another team as early as next year.

Tomlin comes from a defensive background and has been calling the defense on game day for years now, so while he might not want to relinquish responsibilities, he should really transition into more of a CEO role with Flores not being wasted while they have him.

