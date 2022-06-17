Rolling Loud New York Returns With Nicki Minaj, Future, And A$AP Rocky As Headliners

Click here to read the full article.

With Future’s latest album and Nicki Mina j and A$AP Rocky ‘s new efforts allegedly on the horizon, the rappers are gearing up to add to their momentum as headliners of the lineup for Rolling Loud New York 2022.

The annual music festival is making its return to the Big Apple and is scheduled to go down at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. from September 23-25th. The Hip-Hop festival has also tapped performances by more major artists including Busta Rhymes, Lil Baby, Pusha T, BIA, Fat Joe, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, Dream Doll, Big Sean, and more. Minaj will become the first woman to headline Rolling Loud’s New York City festival since its inception in 2019.

In April, Rolling Loud expanded into Canada as the brand announced its first-ever Rolling Loud Canada event that is scheduled to take place this year on September 9, 10, and 11, just weeks before Rolling Loud New York.

Passes for Rolling Loud NY 2022 go on sale this Friday (June 17) at 12 p.m. ET on Rolling Loud’s official website . The passes range from $279 to $1000-plus. For those looking to take advantage of their payment plan, concert-goers also have the option to put down deposits of $9.99, $14.99, or $19.99 depending on the chosen ticket tier.