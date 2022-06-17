Fat Joe Says Lil Wayne Is The Best Rapper He’s Seen Record In The Studio

Click here to read the full article.

Over the span of thirty years, Fat Joe has worked with a number of rap legends and luminaries. During an appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted , the Bronx native was asked which artist he sees as the best artist to record music and named Lil Wayne , whose creative process Joe has witnessed up close and personal. “I don’t want nobody to kill me, but the best? Lil Wayne,” he said. “Wayne taught me—so, what happens is, Lil Wayne took up from where Tupac was, he was putting out two albums a year. This guy was never in the club, he was the No. 1 artist in the world.”

Fat Joe continued, adding, “He was just in that studio, in that hit factory, in that studio. So, I was privy to being there with Wayne ’cause I live in Miami and this guy, he would just get a beat, and the guy starts sparring with the speaker.”

“He’s in a little room and there’s big, giant speakers, and he’s just there like, staring at the speaker,” he said. “He goes in the booth, ‘I am a beast, feed me, Hip-Hop, feed me…’ I was like holy f**k. This guy took the record. He’s a beast!”

In addition to his appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted , Joe recently announced a forthcoming television series on Starz based on his life. “We have a [TV] series already that’s based off of the book, that I’m doing with Kenya Barris (Black-ish)and the Terrero brothers [Jessy and Ulysses],” Joe told VIBE back in April. “I won’t tell you where, but it’s already picked up by a big channel. So, the book ain’t come out yet and they’re already gonna do like a Power, a [Power Book II]: Ghost, a BMF based [series] on the life of Fat Joe, The Book Of Jose.”

Watch Fat Joe’s appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted below.