Millsboro, DE

Police: 3 juveniles injured, one seriously, in boating accident on Indian River

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

Police are investigating after three people were injured, one seriously, in a boating accident Thursday evening on the Indian River in Millsboro.

Multiple agencies responded to the area of Warwick Road and the NRG power plant at about 5:15 p.m. A boater operating a mid-sized center-console boat with 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling six juveniles on two tubes when the accident occurred, according to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti.

Photos from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company show the boat wedged sideways underneath a damaged dock.

Another boater in the area picked up three of the people involved in the accident and took them to the dock at NRG, where they were treated by paramedics and firefighters, Globetti said.

One of the juveniles was seriously injured and flown to Nemours Children's Hospital, while another was transported to Beebe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Globetti. No information was provided related to the third person injured.

Delaware Natural Resources police are investigating.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police: 3 juveniles injured, one seriously, in boating accident on Indian River

