Topeka, KS

Meet the 2022 spring sport nominees for the Northeast Kansas High School Sports Awards

By Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3Kaf_0gE7wy2B00

The Topeka-Capital Journal is proud to announce the nominees from the spring sports for the 2022 Northeast Kansas High School Sports Awards. The red-carpet show will be held live on June 28 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. 

The event is produced in partnership with the Kansas State Treasurer and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

The show honors more than 200 high school athletes from across the area as well as awarding players of the year for more than 20 sports. It will also include several major awards, including overall Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and the Courage Award.

Nominated athletes must register for the event at this website. Each nominated athlete will receive one free ticket for admittance to the show. Additional tickets may be purchased at this link. All details, including dress code, more about the event and other details are available at sportsawards.usatoday.com/kansas.

Here are the nominees from the spring sports:

Baseball

Robbie Bolin, Washburn Rural High School — SR

Dagen Brewer, Seaman High School — SR

Maddox Burkin, Lawrence Free State High School — SR

Evan Gottstein, Perry-Lecompton High School — SR

Brady Klotz, Royal Valley High School — SR

Daigan Kruger, Silver Lake High School — SR

Cord Perry, Oskaloosa Senior High School — SR

Trevor Schattily, Shawnee Heights High School — SR

Kaden Stones, Jefferson West High School — SR

Kaden Walker, Silver Lake High School — JR

Caden Walker, Shawnee Heights High School — SR

Devin Watkins, Jefferson West High School — SR

Boys Golf

Bryce Badsky, Silver Lake High School — SO

Parker Crouch, Holton High School — JR

Giles Frederickson, Washburn Rural High School — SR

Lucas Leonetti, Washburn Rural High School — SR

Alex Valdivia, Shawnee Heights High School — JR

Gavin Wilhelm, Seaman High School — SR

Girls Soccer

Reagan Allen, Washburn Rural High School — SR

Hailey Beck, Washburn Rural High School — JR

Madi Beeley, Lawrence Free State High School — SR

CC Hammes, Hayden Catholic High School — SR

Tatum Hoge, Shawnee Heights High School — SR

Belle Kennedy, Washburn Rural High School — SR

Katherine Keys, Cair Paravel Latin School — SO

Zahra Lewis, Cair Paravel Latin School — FR

Emily Loy, Shawnee Heights High School — JR

Luxanna Sands, Topeka High School — SR

Riley Smith, Baldwin High School — SR

Avery Zimmerman, Topeka High School — SO

Softball

Campbell Bagshaw, Washburn Rural High School — SR

Kira Baker, Eudora High School — SR

Taryn Burkhardt, Silver Lake High School — SR

NiJa Canady, Topeka High School — SR

Emerson Cope, Washburn Rural High School — JR

Taylor Damme, Perry-Lecompton High School — SO

Samantha Klotz, Royal Valley High School — FR

Emma Mitchell, Rossville Senior High School — SO

Kinsey Perine, Rossville Senior High School — SO

Harper Schreiner, Eudora High School — SR

Carly Stuke, Hayden Catholic High School — SR

Sadie Walker, Holton High School — SR

Girls Swimming & Diving

Mara Bare, Washburn Rural High School — JR

Brianna Devlin, Topeka High School — JR

Gabby Grace, Seaman High School — SR

Kadence Jeffries, Topeka West High School — SR

Makenna Pritchard, Washburn Rural High School — JR

Avery Walz, Seaman High School — SO

Boys Tennis

Ian Cusick, Topeka West High School — JR

Miles Cusick, Topeka West High School — JR

Gus Glotzbach, Hayden Catholic High School — SO

Michael Sandstrom, Hayden Catholic High School — JR

Jake Hedges, Lawrence Free State High School — SO

George Thornton, Lawrence Free State High School — JR

Justin Kruse, Seaman High School — SR

Jayden Rodriguez, Shawnee Heights High School — SR

Mason Theiu, Washburn Rural High School — SR

Girls Track & Field

Bethany Druse, Seaman High School — JR

Aubrey Duncan, Lawrence Free State High School — JR

Briar Gillum, Rossville High School — SR

Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley High School — JR

Makinsey Jones, Topeka West High School — JR

Janna Keltner, Eudora High School — FR

Diana Messick, Baldwin High School — SR

Kanyon Olberding, Jackson Heights High School — JR

Victoria Reed, Highland Park High School — SO

Taylor Rottinghaus, Shawnee Heights High School — SR

Taylin Stallbaumer, Seaman High School — SO

Marilena Zuniga, Topeka High School — JR

Boys Track & Field

Conor Dunback, Eudora High School — JR

Jackson Esquibel, Shawnee Heights High School — SO

Aaron Merritt, Seaman High School — SO

Jake Muller, Hayden Catholic High School — JR

Tanner Newkirk, Hayden Catholic High School — SR

Lenny Njorge, Topeka West High School — JR

Calvin Ogden, Royal Valley High School — SR

V'ante Peoples, Topeka High School — JR

Tre Richardson, Highland Park High School — JR

Ben Shryock, Lawrence Free State High School — SR

Jeremiah Smith, Shawnee Heights High School — JR

Zach Sulzen-Watson, Washburn Rural High School — SR

