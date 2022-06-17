ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast formed bond, star says

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyR1H_0gE7wwGj00

NEW YORK (AP) — The new Amazon series “ The Summer I Turned Pretty ” is a coming-of-age story about a teenager who finds herself in a love triangle while on summer vacation. For its star, 19-year-old newcomer Lola Tung, along with creator and co-showrunner Jenny Han, filming during the summer of 2021 was an equally memorable time filled with new experiences and life lessons.

Both relocated to Wilmington, North Carolina, to film the show’s first season. It was Tung’s first acting job and Han’s first time as a showrunner. (She shares a co-showrunner title with co-creator, Gabrielle Stanton.). Han wrote the book the series is based on and also is the author of the “To All the Boys” trilogy, which was adapted into films for Netflix.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” debuting Friday, follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin who — along with her mom and older brother — spends every summer at the beach with family friends, the Fishers. Belly is the only girl in the bunch and has always been treated as the tagalong little sister. This summer, however, she’s more mature and arrives at the beach as a pretty teenager, turning heads wherever she goes. Soon Belly is in a love triangle with the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.

Tung says she and her younger castmates arrived in Wilmington early to get comfortable with the location and one another.

“We got used to being in Wilmington, we got used to being together and were able to form this bond that was similar to the bond with your childhood friends and that we needed to have for the show.,” she said.

Showrunners aren’t always present for filming, but Han wanted to be there for the duration to match the tone she created for the book.

“It’s not a super-high concept show in that it’s not a big mystery to be solved or like a procedural or fantasy. It’s really this little moment in one girl’s life, and to me that’s personal. And I wanted to it to feel personal.”

Han’s presence gave Tung the confidence she needed to play Belly.

“I always had access to her if I had any questions about scenes or questions about character,” Tung said. “She always knew how I was feeling and how to comfort me and be there for me.”

As a showrunner, Han also learned on the job and says the most difficult aspect was becoming a problem solver-at-large.

“Everyone looks to you for answers all day long, and you are holding the whole story in your hands. You have just a million different problems to solve. It used to be as a novelist of just solving my own problems and my character’s problems, but on a show, you have a lot of other people’s problems to figure out.”

Amazon has already ordered a second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and Tung says she’s not picking a favorite between Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. “I’m team Belly,” she laughs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Caught: Concord man escapes courthouse ahead of drug sentencing

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who escaped from a courthouse ahead of his sentencing has been arrested, the Concord Police Department said Monday. Jeremy Franklin had pled guilty and was in court for a drug trafficking sentencing last Wednesday. Franklin attempted to flee ahead of his appearance and successfully escaped, the police […]
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
State
New York State
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
City
Star, NC
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
WNCT

Burlington Christian Academy coach accused of taking indecent liberties with student

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Burlington Christian Academy coach is facing two felony charges and accused of being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers were recently told a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Han
WNCT

Police: One dead, three injured in DC shooting

The DC Police Department reports that four people were shot, including one Metropolitan police officer. One victim, a juvenile, was killed. The other victims, including the officer, were hospitalized. The officer is in stable condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar
WNCT

Indiana school drops Native American pre-game ritual, keeps Indian mascot

ANDERSON, Ind. (WXIN) — A controversial tradition at one Indiana high school’s basketball games has come to an end after complaints that it mocked Native American culture. On Tuesday, district board members voted unanimously to drop Anderson High School’s pre-game ritual in which students dress up as Native American chiefs and maidens to perform a pipe ceremony.
ANDERSON, IN
WNCT

Greenville event to have food drive, COVID vaccinations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A food drive and a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the same time will be part of an event happening Saturday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. The event will be located at 1095 Allen Road in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hyde County crews battle 500-acre fire

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews were battling a 500-acre brush fire in Hyde County Sunday evening. Joey Williams, Hyde County emergency management director, said the fire was in the woods of private land off of New Lake Road in the county. The fire is not near any structures. North Carolina Forestry, Hyde County Emergency […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
WNCT

Northwestern’s Pete Nance transferring to NC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Northwestern forward Pete Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social-media post Saturday. It’s a significant addition for UNC, offering a potential replacement for departing starter Brady Manek from a run to last […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy