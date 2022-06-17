ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man dies after getting ‘caught between’ NYC subway train and platform, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Solomon, AJ Jondonero
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9k4Q_0gE7wp5e00

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn ( WPIX ) — A man died in New York City after he got stuck between a train and a subway platform and was dragged onto the tracks, police said.

Marcus Bryant, 37, got tangled between the train car and the platform as he stepped off the Q train in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, according to officials. He was then hit by a northbound Q train. Police originally said Bryant’s pants got caught in the car’s doors, but MTA officials later confirmed the doors were already closed when the rider somehow got stuck between the train and platform.

“We do not think this is a door incident. The individual was caught between the train and the platform and later fell into the pit, into the tracks and a second train came over,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said.

Bryant was taken to the hospital, where he died early Thursday morning.

Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on elevators

Officials said there were functioning surveillance cameras on the platform where the deadly incident happened. The train staff has already been tested for drugs and alcohol, as part of standard procedure. It remains unclear whether the conductors on board followed proper protocol.

“Our regular protocol is a conductor should have his or her head out the windows when the doors close and look left and right for approximately 75 feet,” Davey said.

As MTA officials investigate, riders taking the subway reacted to the tragedy on Thursday.

“You see how far [back] I am, because it’s getting dangerous, you don’t know who can push you or what will happen,” a commuter on the subway platform told WPIX.

“I’m always thinking about this, never stay close to the trains,” another said.

Police said no criminality was suspected in the victim’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

NYPD: 24-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Brooklyn

An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was hit while walking outside the crosswalk on Flatlands at Ralph Avenue by a driver behind the wheel of a Ford Fusion. The young woman was taken to a...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
City
Brooklyn, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man impersonates UPS employee, breaks into Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD is looking to identify a man who impersonated a UPS delivery worker and robbed an apartment in Brooklyn. Police say a suspect dressed as a UPS employee earlier in June to enter a 28-year-old man's apartment at Winthrop Street and East 94th Street. The suspect hit the victim in the head multiple times with a wooden stick and forced himself into the apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in group attack in Manhattan, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group was involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14, police said on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man had a dispute with four men along West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The man was then stabbed multiple times in his torso and head. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WNCT

Six injured when taxi jumps curb in Manhattan

Manhattan (PIX11) — Six people were hurt, three of them seriously injured, when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said. The cab driver was making a left turn and collided with a bicyclist near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said. The taxi appeared to slow down, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD water rescue caught on video

The NYPD Aviation’s Air Sea Rescue received a 911 call reporting an overturned kayak. A dramatic water rescue by the New York City Police Department Monday afternoon was captured on video. The NYPD Aviation’s Air Sea Rescue said it received a 911 call reporting an overturned kayak in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Davey
internewscast.com

NYC shooting leaves 6 people injured in Harlem

Six people were injured, including one critically, in a shooting in Harlem early Monday morning, police said. The victims, five men and a woman, were shot near the intersection of East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue at about 12:35 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police said all of the victims...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Police#Trains#Accident#Th
fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One Green Planet

Spooked Carriage Horse in NYC Runs into Oncoming Traffic and Collides with Two Vehicles

On Tuesday evening in Midtown Manhattan, a Central Park carriage horse got spooked and took off running in the direction of oncoming traffic, apparently without a driver, for several blocks. The horse, Freddy, ended up sideswiping two vehicles and then got stuck in between them. As the traffic slowed to a halt, drivers began honking their horns, which startled the horse again. Freddy suffered a gash on his left side, and a pedestrian crossing the street also sustained an injury when the horse crashed into them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy