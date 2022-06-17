ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sloth named Jennifer Lawrence celebrates 7th birthday at Chicago zoo. See the party photos

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
With party hats, banners and a couple dozen cheering fans, Jennifer Lawrence celebrated a special birthday this week at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

You'd be forgiven if you assumed the party was held for the Louisville-born Academy Award winning actress. After all, Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, are the proud parents of a new baby born in February, and a trip to the zoo wouldn't be out of the question.

But Monday's birthday celebration was held for a much hairier Jennifer Lawrence who only has two toes on each appendage.

Hanging from a tree branch, Jennifer Lawrence, the Brookfield Zoo's slow-moving two-toed sloth, received the royal treatment for her seventh birthday. Despite her lack of speed, Jennifer Lawrence devoured a specially made birthday treat and seemed to enjoy the crowd's rendition of "Happy Birthday."

As for the Kentucky-born human star of the "Hunger Games," "Silver Linings Playbook," "American Hustle," and most recently "Don't Look Up," Jennifer Lawrence turns 32 years old on Aug. 15.

Lawrence has taken a break from work to spend time with her newborn, but it won't be long before she's back on the silver screen. "Red, White and Water," Lawrence's next film, is currently in post-production and should be released later this year. The new mom is also set to begin working on three more films including the story of Elizabeth Holmes, "Bad Blood," "No Hard Feelings" and "Mob Girl."

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or Twitter @kirbylouisville.

The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

