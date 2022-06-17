ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Former Louisville basketball star Damion Lee lands a ring with the Golden State Warriors

By Jeremiah Holloway, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34F25U_0gE7wfVc00

Louisville fans who tuned into Thursday night's NBA Finals game saw a familiar face celebrating on stage with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy – former Cardinal guard Damion Lee.

The Golden State Warriors topped the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Thursday's pivotal Game 6, winning three consecutive games to close out the series. Lee played sparingly in the Finals – just seven minutes in four games – but was a reliable rotational piece for the Warriors throughout 2021-22, averaging 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Lee joined the Warriors in 2018-19, after Golden State had won back-to-back championships. The team had fallen short of the NBA Finals in each of his three previous seasons with the franchise, but with Thursday's win, he finally earned a ring as a member of the Golden State dynasty. The squad has now won a ring in four of the past eight seasons.

Steph Curry was the star of the show Thursday, scoring 34 points and ending the night with his first Finals MVP award. Lee joined the Boston crowd in awe at one point as Curry knocked down shot after shot from long range – he hit six 3-pointers in the win.

Lee might not have spent much time Thursday in the spotlight, but he had plenty to celebrate. After all, the former Cardinal has taken a long and winding road to the pinnacle of NBA glory.

From Drexel to Louisville

Before playing a game at Louisville, Lee spent four years suiting up for Drexel.

He averaged 16.2 points per game for the Dragons, including a career-high mark of 21.4 his senior year, and scored 30 or more seven times while at the school. Lee tore his ACL during his junior campaign, playing just five games, but helped Drexel win the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship as a freshman in 2011-12. .

Lee arrived at Louisville as a greatly coveted graduate transfer in 2015, where he played with current Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Lee never had a chance to win a title in college, though. Drexel missed the Big Dance in all four of his seasons, and Louisville missed the 2016 NCAA Tournament due to a self-imposed postseason ban that stemmed from the program's escort scandal. Lee was a key contributor on that team, averaging 15.9 points per game and helping the Cardinals finish 23-8, and was given a commemorative ring by Louisville on Senior Night.

Professional road to Golden State

Lee went undrafted in 2016 after leaving Louisville. He initially signed with the Boston Celtics as a free agent in September 2016, but was released the next month and kicked off his pro career in the NBA's G League with the Maine Red Claws.

Lee made his NBA debut in 2017-18 on a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks and landed a deal for the rest of the season after impressing staff. He signed with Golden State in 2018, splitting time with the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

For Louisville fans:Did Kenny Payne win those games? Louisville basketball coach on that Card-fan catchphrase

The back-to-back champs fell to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals in Lee's first pro season and missed the playoffs the next two years as the team struggled with injuries. But Lee established himself as a solid rotational piece, scoring 12.7 points per game in his second season, and played a key role in 2021-22, helping the Warriors finish 53-29 in the regular season ahead of their championship run.

Lee had plenty to celebrate Thursday night, and fans back in Louisville noticed. The Cardinals cheered him on with a post on the university's men's basketball Twitter account after the victory, which marked the second straight year a former Louisville player has won a ring after Jordan Nwora scored one with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Several other Warriors players also will receive their first rings.

Family ties with Steph Curry

Lee's relationship with Curry extends past the basketball court.

The former Louisville standout is married to Curry’s sister, Sydel. The pair held their wedding in 2018, the same year Lee signed with Golden State.

Curry’s younger brother, Seth, is also an NBA veteran, entering the NBA in 2013. Like Lee, the younger Curry is also an ACC product, playing for the Duke Blue Devils for three seasons, and their father Dell played in the NBA for 15 seasons as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Racy Ayesha Curry Celebration Photo Is Going Viral

The Golden State Warriors certainly had a good time celebrating their 2022 NBA championship on Thursday night. Golden State topped Boston in Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday night. The Warriors were up all night celebrating their fourth NBA championship in eight years. Steph Curry won his first NBA...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry's Parade Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Fresh off his NBA Finals win and being awarded the Finals MVP award, Steph Curry is celebrating his win in a parade with the Golden State Warriors today. And he's celebrating it in style. Before the parade started, Curry took to social media to show off his outfit for today's...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans

The Golden State Warriors are set to have their championship parade on Monday, but unlike the usual celebrations, the 2022 festivities will be slightly different. According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco won’t feature a rally before and after the event. The players also won’t give out public […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry made Marcus Smart ‘quit’ in NBA Finals, per Sam Mitchell

Stephen Curry did a lot of great things in the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA Finals win against the Boston Celtics. However, according to former player and head coach Sam Mitchell, there are two things that made him impossible to stop: his physical and mental toughness. Curry basically singlehandedly carried the Warriors in the first […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry made Marcus Smart ‘quit’ in NBA Finals, per Sam Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title

The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their 2022 NBA title on Monday with an epic championship parade in the Bay Area. By no surprise, there are already some must-see moments, with Klay Thompson already grabbing the spotlight with one of them. Klay couldn’t help but clown Stephen Curry for crying on the court after Game […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Parade T-Shirt

Steve Kerr stole a line out of Stephen Curry's playbook at the Warriors' championship parade this Monday. In each of the Warriors' playoff series this season, Curry displayed the "night, night" gesture to opposing fans when he felt the series was wrapped up. He even did it in Boston when...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic quote about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will piss off rest of NBA

The Golden State Warriors are champions again. It’s been four long years since they were in this position, but what cannot be denied right now is that the dynasty is far from over. This is exactly what Draymond Green had in mind right after the Warriors clinched their fourth title in eight seasons. The outspoken […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic quote about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will piss off rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Colin Cowherd Says The Gap Between LeBron James And Stephen Curry Is The Grand Canyon: “There's A Lot Of Movies With Movie Stars, But There's One Tom Cruise.”

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stood tall at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season as the champions of the world after their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In a year where a lot of teams were earmarked to win the title throughout the season, the Warriors showed remarkable consistency to keep winning their important games and a 4th championship since 2015.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Franchise Awards: Stephen Curry Is The True Warriors' GOAT

In the last eight years, the Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty. When you look back on NBA history, some of the most iconic dynasties in the Celtics, Lakers, and Bulls stand out. In the modern era, the Warriors have added themselves to that elite group. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the Warriors have some of the best players in the history of the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Golden State#Drexel
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry And Draymond Green Couldn't Stop Laughing After Klay Thompson Describes What He Did After The NBA Finals: "Going To Breakfast On Saturday Morning, Seeing People Excited, Getting A Standing Ovation From The Chef And Waiters."

Klay Thompson had the time of his life after the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics. Thompson became a 4-time champion the season he returned after two debilitating injuries that kept him away from the court for two and a half years. Thompson hasn't...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NCAA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Otto Porter shares true feelings about staying with Warriors after accomplishing NBA dream

After nine years in the league, Otto Porter is now an NBA champion. The 29-year-old is no star but there’s no denying that he played a key role for the Golden State Warriors in their recent championship quest. It’s going to be a very interesting summer for Porter now that his contract has come to […] The post Otto Porter shares true feelings about staying with Warriors after accomplishing NBA dream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy