'The storms are coming': Chatham leaders, Jon Ossoff discuss Georgia hurricane season, preparation

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

In preparation for hurricane season, Savannah and Chatham County law enforcement, politicians and members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) convened to discuss their action plan if and when a hurricane lands in Georgia.

This hurricane season, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is predicting 14-21 named Atlantic storms in the United States.

Last year, Hurricane Ida, which weakened into a tropical depression, devastated parts of west and central Georgia. The last time a hurricane hit Savannah was in 2016 with Hurricane Matthew. In 2019, Hurricane Dorian just missed Savannah.

The Building Resilience Infrastructure Community (BRIC) Grants Program will help Georgia prepare for hurricanes, said FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks. According to FEMA's website , BRIC supports states, local communities, tribes and territories, in addition to "hazard mitigation projects" that aim to "reduce the risk from disasters and natural hazards."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGfiQ_0gE7wEs700

Speaking at the event, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said there were two important message he wanted to convey: "The first is that we are strengthening our coastal defenses in preparation for this Atlantic hurricane season.

"The second is that there are best practices and steps that we encourage members of the public and community to take to make coastal Georgia as prepared and resilient as possible, and to save lives in anticipation of severe storms now that we are in the hurricane season."

Five steps to take to prepare for a hurricane

  • Prepare now for an evacuation plan.
  • Prepare a disaster kit for you and your families, prepare for 3-to-5 days, and make sure you think about your pet.
  • Make preparation now, prepare your business and home for severe flooding and storms.
  • Engage others in the community, family members, colleagues, friends, etc.
  • Listen to advisories and directives from officials that are relayed by credible media and follow those directives if and when they are made.

"Preparedness doesn't prevent the storms," said Ossoff. "The storms are coming...But all of us in the community have to take steps to prepare."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'The storms are coming': Chatham leaders, Jon Ossoff discuss Georgia hurricane season, preparation

Comments / 14

Paul Lubeck
4d ago

Ossoff does not care about the poor or middle class! He is out their supporting Biden. look at the economy and has prices. He supports it !

Reply
8
J & J Brown
4d ago

stop making a big deal out of it, We have these storms every year nothing new

Reply(1)
16
Angry Hotdog
4d ago

Do something about gas prices people want be able to evacuate; EVs won’t be good in evacuation traffic

Reply(1)
10
