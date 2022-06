In other cities, it’s not every day a rock star is at the local library, but in Big Sur, it happens more often than not. One of the more memorable appearances was July 27, 2011. Three hours before they went on stage, when the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that they would be playing an impromptu show at the Henry Miller Library, those in the know heard the call and came running.

