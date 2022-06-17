ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Crown Fried Chicken Now Open in Montgomery Hills

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crown Fried Chicken is now open at 1909 Seminary Rd. in Montgomery Hills, according to a report from Bethesda Beat. We reported in April that Crown Fried Chicken, a...

rockvillenights.com

Roaming Rooster sets opening date for Rockville

Roaming Rooster, a fast casual restaurant chain known for its fried chicken sandwiches, has set an opening date for its newest location at Pike & Rose. The restaurant will officially open tomorrow, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11580 Old Georgetown Road. Started as a food truck in 2015, Roaming Rooster...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on &Pizza Coming to Olney

Back in September of 2021 we let you know that &Pizza would be coming to Olney’s Fair Hill Shopping Center. At that time, we didn’t have an exact location, noting that it would likely take over a spot that was home to an existing business. It turns out the location will be the storefront that was formerly home to Olney Winery. Olney Winery will soon be moving to Ashton Market, but will remain in the Fair Hill Shopping Center until the Ashton Market location is ready to open. This means that &Pizza would not begin construction until after Olney Winery has moved, so the opening is still many months away, possibly early 2023.
OLNEY, MD
theburn.com

Report: Sixty Vines taking Clyde’s space in Reston Town Center

A Texas-based restaurant brand called Sixty Vines is coming to the Reston Town Center and it’s taking over the space recently vacated by the longtime Clyde’s location. That’s according to a report from the Washington Business Journal. Sixty Vines, which features 60 wines on tap plus small...
RESTON, VA
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Crabs in Baltimore, Maryland

Maryland is famous for its Blue Crabs, and every summer, people come from near and far to enjoy them. Fortunately for people living in Baltimore, they don't have to travel very far to enjoy a feast of steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay seasoning. Here are just a few of the places to eat crabs in Baltimore, Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Washingtonian Names MoCo’s Zinnia ‘Best Tavern Garden’

Washingtonian released its ‘Best of Summer: Where We’d Have a Drink Right Now’ list that includes “new rooftop lounges, summery cocktails, terrific happy hour deals, and more reasons to raise a glass.” Zinnia is the beer & wine garden, cafè, tavern, and fine dining restaurant that took over the Mrs. K’s Tollhouse location at 9201 Colesville rd in Silver Spring, in October 2022, and was named ‘Best Tavern Garden.’
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Amazon Fresh update (Photos)

The cart return, and signs for curbside pick-up customers, are now out in the parking lot in front of the future Amazon Fresh grocery store in the 270 Center on Shady Grove Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. A sign inside the store now reads "Gaithersburg," so that's where Amazon comes down on the subject (and leaves the door open for a more centrally-located Rockville store in the future). More has been added to the interior, but there still isn't anything on the many shelves yet. so opening day is still a ways off.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mommypoppins.com

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
WASHINGTON, DC
Newswatch 16

Strawberry picking at Pallman Farms

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Many guests were out in the fields Saturday with their families and friends. Picking fresh strawberries at Pallman Farms is an annual tradition for many, but for others, it's their first time. "Very busy out there, very, very busy. Everybody is out there picking just...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WTOP

PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2022

Pharrell William’s Something in the Water festival brought thousands to Virginia Beach for the music festival’s 2019 start. Now, after a prolonged pandemic, the festival has taken over the heart of Washington, D.C. See photos from the festival featuring artists, activists and advocacy below. Like WTOP on Facebook...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Photos: This Miami-Style Mansion in Maryland Is a Versace—or Cheesecake Factory—Fan’s Paradise

Don’t be fooled: this mansion isn’t in Miami. The ritzy, glitzy, over-the-top villa—which went on the market for $4,995,000 last Friday—is in Potomac, Maryland. Even by the standards of the notoriously wealthy portion of River Road on which it’s located (called the “Millionaire’s Mile”) the estate—known as “Casa de Amor”—stands out. For one thing, the sprawling home, with its red tiled roofs and stone-white turrets, looks like it was copied-and-pasted straight from a Mediterranean beach. It’s a contrast to the area’s typical Georgian and Colonial style homes.
mocoshow.com

20 Acres of Crown Farm Were Sold for $28 Million Approximately 10 Years Ago, Launching the Development of “Downtown Crown”

20 acres of Gaithersburg’s Crown Farm was sold to JBG Rosenfeld Retail and the Bozzuto Group for $28 million nearly 10 years ago, in July of 2012. According to documents from what was then Crown Farm Community, this purchase included approximately 11 percent of Crown Farm’s 180 acres, for the development of Downtown Crown, “a mixed-use project slated to include a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center and nearly 540 apartments.” JBG Rosenfeld Retail purchased the property to build 260,000 square feet of retail. The Bozzuto Group purchased the multifamily development rights to build 538 apartments above the retail.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
travelexperta.com

5 Amazing Things to Do in Baltimore By Car

And a major seaport located on the wide mouth of the Patapsco River. Featuring several famous educational establishments, particularly the Johns Hopkins University, museums, and the well-known symphony orchestra, Baltimore is an important cultural destination on the East Coast. Get a car and explore these five things to do in Baltimore. There is something for everyone on this list – Maryland, USA Travel.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Dave Chappelle's DC high school decides not to name theater after him

WASHINGTON - The Duke Ellington School of the Arts has a new name for its theater, but it won't bear the name of alumni Dave Chappelle. Last year, students expressed concerns about naming it after the comedian because of his remarks about gay and transgender people during his Netflix special "The Closer."
WASHINGTON, DC
