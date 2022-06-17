Crown Fried Chicken Now Open in Montgomery Hills

Back in September of 2021 we let you know that &Pizza would be coming to Olney’s Fair Hill Shopping Center. At that time, we didn’t have an exact location, noting that it would likely take over a spot that was home to an existing business. It turns out the location will be the storefront that was formerly home to Olney Winery. Olney Winery will soon be moving to Ashton Market, but will remain in the Fair Hill Shopping Center until the Ashton Market location is ready to open. This means that &Pizza would not begin construction until after Olney Winery has moved, so the opening is still many months away, possibly early 2023.

OLNEY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO