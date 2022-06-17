ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida to launch ‘Purple Alert’ program to find missing adults with disabilities

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yf1u5_0gE7vR8X00
On July 1, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will begin issuing Purple Alerts for missing adults with disabilities.

Florida’s Purple Alert Plan was established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Purple Alert will be used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Purple Alert Criteria:

  1. The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.
  2. The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.
  3. The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.
  4. There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.
  5. The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center.
  6. The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation. When issued, Purple Alert information will be distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable.

The alerts will also be posted on the FDLE public website.

Everbridge is already used throughout the state to send other types of missing person alerts, emergency alerts and severe weather alerts.

Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx.

Action News Jax

WESH

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

