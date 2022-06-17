ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game-changing East End waterfront development welcomes 2 new specialty coffee and retail shops

By Eric Sandler
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A real estate development in the Fifth Ward announced two more tenants that have signed on to the game-changing project. El Condor Coffee Roasters and jewelry shop Tomi will be part of the first phase of East River, real estate development firm Midway's massive project that's slated to open next year...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

