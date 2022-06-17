ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Friday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old John A. McCormick of Shumway for an Effingham County...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Effingham

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US HWY 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue, Effingham County. June 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2000 Green Oldsmobile Van. Unit 2 – 2013 White Ford F350 Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Beecher City Residents Injured in Douglas Township Accident

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Two Beecher City residents were injured in an accident that occurred in Douglas Township last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday, June 16th at 4:05pm at the intersection of Route 33 and 1200th Street. The report...
BEECHER CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Eugene N. “Gene” Martinovsky, 83

Eugene N. “Gene” Martinovsky, age 83, of Mattoon, Illinois, and formerly of Downers Grove and Lyons, Illinois, passed away at 6:25 PM – Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Gene’s life will be held at 12:00...
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham City Council to Meet Tonight

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham City Council is set to meet tonight at 5:00pm. Presentation from City Engineer Thoele regarding new Civil Engineering Technician. Presentation from Maranda Smith from Emerald Gardens. Ordinance No. 043-2022, An Ordinance Amending the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Effingham – Scott A. Conant –...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Notice Of Oiling Of Roads In Bishop Township Near Dieterich

Officials from Bishop township have announced that roads in Bishop Township near Dieterich will be oiled next Wednesday (June 29) through Friday (July 1). Use of alternate routes is recommended while the roads are being worked on. If you have questions, call Bishop Township at 217-925-5151.
DIETERICH, IL
Effingham Radio

Rachel Mae Pace, 44

Rachel Mae Pace, 44 of Neoga, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Oakridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to the time of service, Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the donor’s choice.
NEOGA, IL
Effingham Radio

Judith A. “Judy” Addis, 79

Ms. Judith A. “Judy” Addis, age 79 of Olney, IL and formerly of Newton, IL and Jasper County, IL died Wednesday June 8, 2022, at 11:17 PM at Newton Care Center in Newton, IL following years of failing health. Born December 28, 1942, in North Muddy Township, Jasper...
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Board to Meet Monday

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday at 4:00pm. Approve Bills – County Board Per Diem & Expenses. Tri-County Fire Protection District – William R. Evans (6/20/22 – 5/25) Agricultural Area Board – Ronald Voelker, Cletus Bloemer & Todd Wachtel (6/20/22...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Boil Order Issued

The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a BOIL ORDER on the following street until further notice:. From: East Washington Ave to East Virginia Ave. on both sides of the street. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Walk-In Immunization Clinics Available at Shelby County Health Department

The Shelby County Health Department has walk-in immunization clinics at Shelby County Health Department Monday – Thursday from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. The clinic is open to all children ages 2 months to 18 years. Vaccines offered are Polio, Hepatitis B, Menveo (Meningitis vaccine), DTaP, TD, Tdap, Varicella (chickenpox), MMR, Prevnar (pneumonia), Pediarix (DTaP-HEPB-IPV Combo), Rotarix, Hepatitis A, and Gardasil (Human Papillomavirus vaccine). Boosters of MMR, DTaP, and Polio are required after 4 years of age or prior to kindergarten entrance. Private insurance, Self Pay, or IPA Medicaid Card is accepted.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

South Central Board of Education to Meet Tonight

Kinmundy, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The South Central Board of Education is set to meet tonight. At 6:00pm, they will hold a budget hearing. Following the budget hearing, the Board will begin their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:05pm. The following items are on the agenda:. AGE SOLAR. BUDGET AMENDMENT. STUDENT AND ATHLETIC...
KINMUNDY, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Tonight

Teutopolis, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet tonight. The Board will start the budget amendment hearing at 6:00pm with the regular Board of Education meeting to follow. The following items are on the agenda for the Board of Education meeting:. Recognition of Guests and Public...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL

