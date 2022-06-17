Friday Police Blotter

Rachel Mae Pace, 44 of Neoga, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Oakridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to the time of service, Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the donor’s choice.

