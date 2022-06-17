Friday Police Blotter

The Shelby County Health Department has walk-in immunization clinics at Shelby County Health Department Monday – Thursday from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. The clinic is open to all children ages 2 months to 18 years. Vaccines offered are Polio, Hepatitis B, Menveo (Meningitis vaccine), DTaP, TD, Tdap, Varicella (chickenpox), MMR, Prevnar (pneumonia), Pediarix (DTaP-HEPB-IPV Combo), Rotarix, Hepatitis A, and Gardasil (Human Papillomavirus vaccine). Boosters of MMR, DTaP, and Polio are required after 4 years of age or prior to kindergarten entrance. Private insurance, Self Pay, or IPA Medicaid Card is accepted.
