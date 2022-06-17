ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

German Shepherd mix pup named Yang is up for adoption at SW MO Humane Society

 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri joined KOLR10 Midday Friday to introduce viewers to a two-month-old German Shepherd puppy named Yang.

Susan Armando with the Humane Society said Yang was brought in with her sister whose name is – you guessed it – Yin. The puppies were brought in as strays.

Armando said she believes both pups will grow to be big dogs so a house with a yard and an active family who likes running or hiking would be the best fit. So far, Armando said Yang gets along with other animals and all kinds of people well.

The Humane Society is offering a Father’s Day deal on pet adoptions during the weekend called Big Dogs for Big Daddy. Between June 18 and 19, 2021, adult dog adoptions are $50 for dogs 30 lbs or larger.

There is also a golf tournament called Scramble Fore Strays coming up that will benefit the Humane Society coming up on July 11 at Island Green.

