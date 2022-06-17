ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subaru's foundation awards $173,000 to various Indiana nonprofits

By News Reports
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Subaru of Indiana Automotive recently announced over $173,000 was presented to 30 Indiana nonprofits by the SIA Foundation, including $25,000 in celebration of SIA Foundation's 25th anniversary.

"For the spring cycle, 20 Indiana organizations from 14 counties received capital grants totaling $148,208.88," A release from SIA Foundation said. "Additionally, SIA associates voted 10 organizations to each receive $2,500 as special anniversary donations."

The Indiana nonprofits who received the most votes to receive a grant from SIA Foundation were as follows, verbatim: Almost Home Humane Society; Camp Tecumseh YMCA; Food Finders Food Bank; Group Homes for Children; Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette; Humane Society of Clinton County; LTHC Homeless Services (formerly Lafayette Transitional Housing Center); Meals on Wheels Greater Lafayette; Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region and Wolf Park.

The funding received from the SIA Foundation will be used for arts and culture, health and welfare, or education projects through the nonprofit organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnpCE_0gE7uj6w00

The SIA Foundation twice annually awards grants to nonprofits across multiple Indiana counties, including Tippecanoe County.

The following is a list of the nonprofits, the county they preside in as well as the amount of grant money they were presented by the SIA Foundation:

  • BCT Management (Monroe County) – $3,748
  • Community Transportation Network (Allen County) – $1,755.30
  • Eaton Indiana Police Department (Delaware County) – $5,000
  • Felix’s Pantry (Cass County) – $15,000
  • Girl Scouts of Central Indiana (Tippecanoe County) – $4,500
  • Greater Lafayette Career Academy (Tippecanoe County) – $14,515
  • Kingsway Community Care Center (Hendricks County) – $1,990
  • Lafayette Urban Ministry (Tippecanoe County) – $13,986
  • The MAAC Foundation (Porter County) – $5,078.86
  • The Milk Bank (Marion County) – $3.941
  • Natalie’s Second Chance Dog Shelter (Tippecanoe County) – $15,000
  • New Castle Community Schools (Henry County) – $1,111.44
  • The REES Theatre (Marshall County) – $15,000
  • Southeastern Indiana YMCA (Ripley County) – $11,529.49
  • SUPER School (Marion County) – $2,000
  • Mintonye Elementary School (Tippecanoe County) – $4,074.52
  • Wabash County Historical Museum (Wabash County) – $12,000
  • Warren Co. Community Foundation – Youth Council (Warren County) – $8,661.55
  • Wea Ridge Middle School (Tippecanoe County) – $2,164.65
  • West Central High School (Pulaski County) – $7,153.07

Since it was established in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2.7 million to nonprofits across Indiana, according to the release.

