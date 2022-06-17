ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Finds COVID Is More Dangerous Than The Seasonal Flu For Kids

By Catherine Caruso
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study reveals comparisons between the rate at which children have developed COVID versus the flu. Here's how it can impact young...

