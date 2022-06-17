Study Finds COVID Is More Dangerous Than The Seasonal Flu For Kids

Do you ever get jolted awake in the middle of the night and your heart’s racing (and it wasn’t from a dream)? Does your sleep partner or housemate complain about your snoring or snorting? Do you wake up with headaches? Or scariest of all scenarios, do you wake up in AFib when you were in normal rhythm when you went to bed, and the AFib resolves itself over the day?

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO