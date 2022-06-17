ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

POLICE: Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FDLE Says Who He Is, What He Did… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright...

bocanewsnow.com

BOCANEWSNOW

City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued

Man Claims Bad Trip Following Restroom Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man allegedly tripped and fell after returning from the bathroom at City Oyster Bar, 213 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The fall, he claims, was so severe […] The article City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward police agencies dole out 500+ citations in less than two weeks of railroad crossing enforcement

A line of cars crept over warning paint and across railroad tracks, then pulled up to a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway on Thursday morning. The drivers stuck in the middle of the traffic sat still on the tracks. They had no escape if a train came barreling down. “Look at that, it’s like follow the leader,” said sergeant Allen Adkins of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Toy Poodle Recovering After Being Mauled By Pitbull In Boca Raton

SOURCE: Miami-Dade County May Destroy Pitbull Which Lives In Hialeah. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Toy Poodle mauled by a Pitbull at the Yard House restaurant in Boca Raton lost its ear, but is slowly recovering. Professionals connected with the dog’s treatment tell BocaNewsNow.com […] The article UPDATE: Toy Poodle Recovering After Being Mauled By Pitbull In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida strips former Palm Beach County teacher of her license after relationship with student

Kimberly Charles, a former teacher at Forest Hill High School, has lost the right to work in Florida’s public schools after a years-long process that started when police accused her of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.    The relationship began around 2018 and the teacher’s “flirtatious behavior” eventually caught the attention...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PITBULL ATTACKS AT YARD HOUSE BOCA RATON

VIOLENT DOG LUNGES AT TOY POODLE NAMED ELVIS, RIPS EARS IN FRONT OF DINERS! LIVES IN HIALEAH. PITBULLS ARE BANNED IN MIAMI-DADE…COULD BE DESTROYED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A violent pitbull — inexplicably permitted to sit with patrons at Yard House in Boca […] The article PITBULL ATTACKS AT YARD HOUSE BOCA RATON appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Coral Springs Cop, Living In Boca Raton, Faces Federal Charges

Jason Carter Indicted By Federal Grand Jury. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Coral Springs police officer is facing federal COVD relief fraud charges, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jason Carter Lives in Boca Raton. United States Dept. of Justice Announcement […] The article Coral Springs Cop, Living In Boca Raton, Faces Federal Charges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice

Trapping Attempts Unsuccessful, Even With Tranquilizer. Bear Estimated To Weigh 300 pounds. CLAIM: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Did Not Find Trapper Fast Enough To Save Bear. Cops Forced To Kill. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bear dangerously close to residential communities […] The article Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton To Be Sprayed By Air For Mosquitos

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — South Palm Beach County will be sprayed for mosquitos starting tomorrow. The aerial spraying will cover 260,000 acres. Palm Beach County Official Announcement The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half […] The article Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton To Be Sprayed By Air For Mosquitos appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Police detain 12 suspected immigrants in sailboat off Palm Beach shore

Twelve migrants were detained Saturday afternoon after officials say they came ashore off a sailboat near Root Trail on Palm Beach. Palm Beach police responded to Root Trail and North Ocean Boulevard at 1:17 p.m. in reference to an immigrant landing, after a beachgoer spotted approximately ten people in the ocean swimming towards the shore with suitcases.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Office Depot Headquarters To Remain In Boca Raton

Years Of Angst Ends After Mergers, Acquisitions. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Office Depot headquarters on Military Trail in Boca Raton will remain the Office Depot headquarters — at least for the foreseeable future. After years of mergers and acquisitions that […] The article Office Depot Headquarters To Remain In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO finds 19-year-old missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old who went missing in Pompano Beach has been located. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit had asked for the public’s help in locating Dion Leroy, who, according to his family, has autism. According to his family, Leroy also suffers from...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Security guard is charged in deadly shooting at Publix

A security guard on Saturday turned himself in to face a manslaughter charge, accused of shooting a man at Publix, Hollywood police say. Andre Grey is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, a second-degree felony, in the June 10 shooting at 1740 Polk Street, near Young Circle. He’s cooperating with investigators, according to Hollywood Police. He was being held at the Broward County Jail on ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida man drowns in pond while trying to save pet parrot

A 40-year-old man is dead after wading into a retention pond Sunday to retrieve his pet parrot. According to Davie Police Sergeant Kelvin Urbaez, Dimitrios Alexiou was out for a morning walk with his dog and pet parrot when the parrot flew into an apartment complex’s retention pond. When it appeared the bird was in distress, the man waded in after it and drowned, a witness told police. The ...
DAVIE, FL
