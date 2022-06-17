ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities looking for aggravated robbery suspect

By Alison Kelly
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department and Austin P.D. are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect following an incident that occurred Thursday, June 16, in the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street.

According to Austin Police, a call came in around 10:51 a.m. about a male suspect who had robbed someone while holding a knife. Authorities are still looking for the suspect that was last seen traveling north on Guadalupe Street, but they did release the following description:

  • White male with a slim build
  • 30-40 years of age
  • About 5’10” in height
  • Scruffy beard and hair, stubble
  • Wearing a brown shirt or jacket
  • Blue jeans and a dark backpack

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 if you see a person matching the suspect’s description or the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092. Austin Police are the lead agency on the investigation, according to UTPD.

