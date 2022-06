On Wednesday morning, The Kansas City Star published a detailed report on the city’s suffering bus system. Riders complain about a lack of service and dependability and report that buses are often late, arrive infrequently, and sometimes simply do not arrive at all. Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA) officials state that service decreased because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not returned to its pre-pandemic levels because of staffing and funding concerns, in addition to decreased ridership. The Star piece quotes experts who argue that increased service and dependability are the keys to increasing the usage of public transportation.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO