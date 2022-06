This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Four new members were added to the Columbia High School Hall of Fame on June 8. Grace Mirabella from the Class of 1946 was honored alongside Bernard “Buzzy” Hellring Jr., Joel Silver and Jonathan H. “Jonny” Hines, all from the Class of 1970. Mirabella was a fashion writer who became the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine in 1971, and, after she left the magazine in 1988, she founded the women’s magazine Mirabella. The other three honorees are the inventors of Ultimate Frisbee, which has become a worldwide sport and is still thriving at CHS.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO