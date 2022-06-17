ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan City officials announce holiday closures for Juneteenth – Cache Valley Daily

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN – Officials in Logan have announced modified schedules for Logan City services and facilities during the Juneteenth holiday. “Juneteenth (Sunday, June 19) will be observed on Monday, June 20,” according to Logan Public Works spokesperson Emily Morgan Malik. “All city offices and the Logan...

kvnutalk

Bear safety tips while in the mountains – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — As summer officially begins, many people are heading to the mountains to enjoy fishing, hiking, picnicking, and camping in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Summertime also means that bears are on the move. There have been recent sightings of black bears near Tony Grove Lake and Franklin Basin.
LOGAN, UT
getnews.info

Logan Family Practice Celebrates First Anniversary

Abundant Family Practice is the newest option for health care in Cache Valley for the entire family. Owned and operated by Chad Speth, Family Nurse Practitioner, Chad is knowledgeable in treating patients of all ages in primary care and urgent care settings. Abundant Family Practice is pleased to announce that...
LOGAN, UT
utahstories.com

The Great Cache Valley Ghost Tour

I moved to Logan Utah in July of 2021. I hadn’t spent a great deal of time in Logan before moving, so I wasn’t overly familiar with the city or Cache Valley. All I knew was based upon assumption. The first three things that came to my mind when thinking about the city were farms, livestock, and Utah State University ― the latter being the reason for my move to the area ― because I had been accepted into the USU Folklore Masters Program. I have since fallen in love with Cache Valley, and I’m even considering staying after I finish my graduate schooling.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

NWS: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect, multiple areas across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in multiple locations throughout Utah on June 19. At this time, NWS notes that Ogden, South Ogden, and West Haven will remain under warning until 4 p.m. Gusts of wind up to 70 mph are expected to accompany this storm. According […]
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Barbara Price Bronson – Cache Valley Daily

December 23, 1932 — June 17, 2022 (age 89) Barbara Price Bronson 89, of Elwood Utah, passed away peacefully at her sons home in Malad Idaho surrounded by her beloved family on June 17, 2022. Barbara was born to Samuel Delbert and Grace Price on December 23, 1932 in...
ELWOOD, UT
kvnutalk

Gary Leon Godfrey – Cache Valley Daily

November 21, 1943 – June 17, 2022 (age 79) Gary Leon Godfrey, 78, Clarkston, returned to his Heavenly Father June 17, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 21, 1943, to Elwin Leon and Nedra Johnson Godfrey in Logan, Utah. They raised him and his siblings in Clarkston. His mother died when he was 16 years old, and his grandparents, Vivian and Elwin Godfrey, stepped in to help Gary fill his broken heart. It was his Grandma he called for at the end.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

DaNece Newey Robson – Cache Valley Daily

June 22, 1942 – June 15, 2022 (age 79) DaNece Newey Robson, 79, of North Logan, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 11:am in he North Logan LDS Ward, 1550 E. 1900 N. There will be...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Utah economy continues to expand while also decreasing unemployment – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The number of jobs added to Utah’s economy continues to grow while the state’s unemployment claims continue to drop. According to Utah’s Department of Workforce Services employment summary for May 2022, which was released just last week, Utah’s nonfarm payroll has increased 3.5% over the past 12 months adding a cumulative 55,500 jobs since May 2021.
UTAH STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Davis County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 330 PM MDT * At 251 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delle, or 24 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and low visibility in blowing dust. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Delle, Tooele Army Depot, Erda and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 57 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

7 arrested in Ogden Police crackdown on street racing

OGDEN. Utah (ABC4) – Seven people were arrested for street racing in Ogden over the weekend. The arrests were a part of an undercover effort to crack down on street racing on Washington Blvd. Those arrested were found to be driving at speeds near 70 mph in 35 mph zones. In one incident, an officer […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate discovery of body near mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found near the mouth of Ogden Canyon Friday evening. “We’re investigating a death there, is about all I have at this time,” Ogden Police Department spokesman Lt. John Cox said Friday night. “Our detectives are at the scene.”
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Body found at Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah — A body was found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon on Saturday, according to officials. Lt. Michael Rounkles with Ogden police said no signs of foul play were discovered. The case is still under investigation by police. This story will be updated.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Layton fire burns RV, 2 houses, 2 vehicles, causes $1M in damages

LAYTON, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to reports of flames coming from a parked RV early Saturday morning, and ended up battling a blaze that spread to two houses and two additional vehicles. Crews were called to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday,...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Utah receives much-needed rain. Is more on the way?

SALT LAKE CITY — The same storm system that caused widespread flooding to areas north of Utah, including a shutdown of Yellowstone National Park, produced up to a half-inch of much-needed rain in parts of Utah on Monday, according to National Weather Service. And it's possible that more rain...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Body found in Ogden Canyon, no signs of foul play police say

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden police are investigating a dead body found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon Saturday afternoon. Ogden police Lt. Michael Rounkles told KSL TV that there are currently no “signs of foul play.”. This incident is still under investigation by police and had no other...
OGDEN, UT

