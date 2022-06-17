Logan City officials announce holiday closures for Juneteenth – Cache Valley Daily

Effective: 2022-06-19 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Davis County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 330 PM MDT * At 251 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delle, or 24 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and low visibility in blowing dust. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Delle, Tooele Army Depot, Erda and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 57 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO