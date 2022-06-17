Father's Day grilling with Fustini's

I was laid out in the sun on Father’s Day when my four-year-old bounded outside. He grabbed my arm, looked at me with his big, brown eyes and said, “Daddy, the mountains are blue! Do you want an ice-cold-beer?” “I’d like that” I said, wiping away tears. And on June 19th, 2022, my life became just a little bit more complete: The small human I created served me a beer. Not every kid is equipped to bring his old man […] The post “Daddy, The Mountains Are Blue!” Thanks To Luke Combs, My Preschooler Thinks “Ice-Cold-Beer” Is One Word, As It Should Be first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO