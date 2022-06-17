ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Scottie Scheffler claims share of US Open lead as Brookline turns ‘nasty’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cy9jI_0gE7tARq00
Sport

World number one Scottie Scheffler claimed a share of the early clubhouse lead as Brookline turned “nasty” on day two of the 122nd US Open.

Scheffler added a second round of 67 to his opening 70 to join world number 371 Nick Hardy at the top of the leaderboard on three under par.

The Masters champion was two over after seven holes but then birdied the eighth and 13th, holed out from 55 yards for eagle on the par-five 14th and picked up another shot on the 16th in his bid for an amazing fifth win in 2022.

“I just stayed really patient,” Scheffler said. “I was hitting it good pretty much most of the day. Two silly bogeys early in the round, but outside of that I hit it really good.

“If a few more putts would have fallen in versus (running) around the edge, it would have been a really special day. But three under was a good score for me, especially being two over through six.”

Speaking about his eagle on the 14th, Scheffler added: “I hit a great drive down the middle and then had kind of a funny lie where it was sitting on a downslope and it made that shot into the green much harder.

“I caught it a hair thin and hit the tree. Fortunately it didn’t hit the tree and come backwards, it kind of just fell down in front of it. Had a good lie and hit a good chip and it went in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDFAn_0gE7tARq00
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP) (AP)

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick recovered from a hat-trick of bogeys to play his final five holes in two under par and lie just a shot off the lead following a second round of 70.

“I played really, really well,” said Fitzpatrick, who was fifth in the US PGA last month and won the 2013 US Amateur at Brookline. “Three of my four bogeys were three-putts, so that kind of sums up the day.

“Felt like I hit the ball tee to green really, really good. I think I hit one chip shot all day, so that kind of summarizes how well I felt like I hit it. I feel like I’ve left a couple out there, which to say in a US Open is pretty rare, but it is positive going into the weekend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182sZr_0gE7tARq00
Matt Fitzpatrick hits on the first hole during the second round of the US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP) (AP)

Twenty-five players had recorded scores in the 60s in the first round, equalling the second most in tournament history and just two behind the record of 27 at Pebble Beach in 2019.

But with a blustery wind helping to dry out the course, six-time major winner Nick Faldo predicted conditions would continue to get tougher over the weekend.

“It really is nasty, gusty, blustery, and there are some really tough holes,” Faldo, who lost a play-off to Curtis Strange in the 1988 US Open at Brookline, said after completing commentary duties for American broadcaster CBS.

“To be honest anybody in red numbers will be very happy and in a great spot. It’s only going to get tougher. They can let this course go and it could be really tough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnqWE_0gE7tARq00
MJ Daffue prepares to putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the US Open (Charles Krupa/AP) (AP)

South African qualifier MJ Daffue could attest to that after enjoying a three-shot lead when he holed from 80 feet on the seventh to reach six under par, only to play his last eight holes in five over.

“The back nine was disappointing,” said Daffue, who nevertheless had produced a contender for shot of the tournament by hitting his second shot off the carpet on the outside of a hospitality tent to near the green on the 14th.

“I did the simple things really bad but if you’d told me before yesterday I would be one under par in the top 15 after finishing my round today, I would have said yes.”

World number eight Viktor Hovland had been just a shot off the lead after two early birdies, but bogeyed six holes in a row around the turn and dropped three more shots on the closing stretch to shoot a dispiriting 77.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matt Fitzpatrick turns to other major winners for advice on dealing with fame

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will seek advice from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Danny Willett after getting an early taste of his new-found fame. Fitzpatrick’s victory at Brookline made him the first English winner of a major since Willett at the 2016 Masters, while McIlroy put aside his own disappointment on Sunday to wait beside the 18th green to congratulate Fitzpatrick on his maiden major title.
GOLF
newschain

Brooks Koepka set to join LIV Golf but fellow major champions not interested

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the PA news agency understands. Koepka, whose brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month, is expected to play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament – which has a prize fund of 25 million US dollars – in Portland, Oregon, next week.
PORTLAND, OR
newschain

Mixed emotions for Rory McIlroy after US Open disappointment

Rory McIlroy had mixed emotions after seeing another opportunity to end his major drought end in disappointment in the US Open. McIlroy went into the final round at Brookline three shots off the lead and made the ideal start with a birdie on the first, but carded a total of three birdies and four bogeys in his first 11 holes to effectively end his chances.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Rory Mcilroy#Brookline#Sec
newschain

Brooks Koepka set to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the PA news agency understands. Koepka, whose brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month, is expected to play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament – which has a prize fund of 25 million US dollars – in Portland, Oregon, next week.
PORTLAND, OR
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Charles and Camilla arrive in Rwanda as Commonwealth heads meet

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Rwanda for the much-awaited Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) that was postponed by the pandemic. Charles will represent the Queen, head of the Commonwealth, when prime ministers and presidents gather in Rwanda for the global summit. The visit...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy