Allegan County, MI

Michigan deputy fatally shoots motorist during traffic stop

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a motorist during a “physical altercation” after the deputy pulled a car over in western Michigan’s...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 10

John Galt
4d ago

The story reads the same: Cop pulls a car over. Driver gets out. Mistake #1. Cop says get back in the car. Driver doesn’t obey. Mistake #2. Cop starts to get nervous. Cop says to stop and put your hands behind your back. Driver doesn’t obey and starts to run. Mistake # 3. Cop is really nervous now and should call for backup before he does anything else. Cop takes off after driver who is now a “suspect”, in what we don’t know yet but he’s suspected of being up to no good because he ran. Cop catches and tackles suspect. Suspect continues to resist and now either pulls a gun or knife or does something to threaten cop’s life. Fatal mistake #4. Moral of the story: if a cop pulls you over, even if you’re guilty of something, do what he/she says (as long as you’re rights aren’t being violated) and don’t do anything to make the cop think his or her life may be endanger, and for God’s sake don’t get into an altercation because you’re probably going to get shot and more than like

Reply(1)
14
Phillip Carr
3d ago

In a police state, comply or die. A cop is not trained in conflict management and most likely overwhelmed with fear.

Reply
3
SCDNReports

Fatal Michigan Garage Fire Claims 12-year-old

Michigan boy dies in fatal garage fireSCDN photo archives. A fatal garage fire in smalltown Michigan has claimed the life of a 12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles. According to a report from the MCSO, officers and the township fire department got the report of a structure fire with a child trapped inside at 1:30 am Monday.
deadlinedetroit.com

West Michigan sheriff's deputy shoots, kills driver during traffic stop

A sheriff's deputy in Allegan County fatally shot a young motorist during a traffic stop Thursday, and Michigan State Police are investigating. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop about 10 p.m. Thursday when the altercation occurred between the officer and the man in Salem Township, northwest of Wayland. The deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the motorist, Michigan State Police said.
The Grand Rapids Press

Teens airlifted following 4-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI — Two teenagers and another man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Friday. Around 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police and Burr Oak Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of East Chicago Road (U.S. 12) near Burr Oak Road in Burr Oak Township for a four-vehicle crash.
95.3 MNC

Buchanan man killed in crash on Redfield St. in Milton Township

One person was killed and a second person was injured after a crash at Redfield St. and Kline Road in Milton Township. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, when investigators say the driver of a Dodge Nitro tried to pass other vehicles while traveling westbound on Redfield and struck a Ford pickup truck that was trying to make a left turn.
wgvunews.org

Former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary hearing set for July

After being charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya earlier this month, former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr’s legal team appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference. Christopher Schurr did not appear in the Kent County Courthouse Tuesday morning, as presiding...
