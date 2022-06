BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A house fire on S. Amite Drive Monday left two adults and four children displaced. Firefighters were called to the 16000 block of S. Amite Drive at 5:30 p.m. and found flames coming through the roof on the side of the home, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Crews contained the fire to the living room. BRFD said no people were in the home at the time of the fire but a cat was rescued.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO