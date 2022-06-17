ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Detroit rapper accused of harassing someone over the phone charged in Oakland County

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) -- A Detroit rapper is in the Oakland County Jail after threatening someone over the phone.

Obie Trice has been charged with harassing communications, which records show involved using a telephone to harass or threaten someone.

According to court records, Trice was arraigned on Thursday in the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Township.

This harassing communications charge is a misdemeanor that stems from an earlier arrest warrant out of West Bloomfield.

West Bloomfield police say they were conducting a search warrant on Trice's home for an active investigation when he was taken into custody. That investigation is currently ongoing.

And this isn't the first time he's been in jail. Three years ago, the Detroit News reports that Trice was charged with assault of a shooting at his Commerce Township home.

