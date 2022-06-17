ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Denver sports fans were angry, baffled that Kansas City got World Cup over their city

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

As exciting as Thursday was for sports fans in Kansas City , it was deflating for the six cities that were not chosen to host World Cup games in 2026.

Cincinnati, Washington D.C./Baltimore, Nashville, Orlando, Edmonton and Denver all came up short.

Quite a few fans in Denver were shocked or flat-out angry that their city was bypassed in favor of Kansas City. That included Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser .

“I think if you look at cities in this region, Kansas City being one of them … it’s actually mind-boggling to me that Kansas City was chosen over Denver,” Fraser told Colorado Public Radio .

That story had noted: “Rubbing salt into wounds, Denver lost out to Kansas City, a regional frenemy thanks to the Denver Broncos decades-long rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

It is only natural to expect animosity toward KC from fans in Denver because the Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since 2015.

That may have fueled some of the anger from fans in Denver, who vented after FIFA made its selection for the 2026 World Cup host cities. There were more than a few who included curse words, so they couldn’t be included here.

Nonetheless, this should make KC sports fans smile. Here is some of what was said on Twitter by those Denver fans.

IN THIS ARTICLE
