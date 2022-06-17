ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Researchers identify new cell subtype in early-stage pancreatic cancer

By Vanderbilt University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lab of Kathy DelGiorno, assistant professor of cell and developmental biology, seeks to understand changes in the pancreas in response to injury and disease. In a recent project led by graduate student Leah Caplan, also from the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology, the lab investigated the formation of enteroendocrine...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

New Cancer Therapy Results In 100% Remission In All Patients, Surprising Scientists

A new cancer therapy that targets a "shield" that protects tumors from the immune system has surprised scientists by causing all trial participants to go into complete remission, representing what is claimed to be the first time such success has been found. The therapy prevented participants with advanced rectal cancer from needing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery to remove large parts of their colon, changing – and possibly saving – their lives.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that aspirin alters colorectal cancer evolution

Cancer starts when cells start dividing uncontrollably. Scientists have known that taking aspirin can help protect against the development of colorectal cancer—cancer afflicting the colon or rectum—but the exact reason aspirin has this effect has been mostly a mystery. In a new study published in the journal eLife,...
IRVINE, CA
scitechdaily.com

New Treatment for Highly Aggressive Blood Cancer

Research into a type of blood cancer called juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia suggests anti-inflammatory treatment as a possible new therapy for the disease. Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) is most common in children under the age of four. 10% of all cases occur in newborns under the age of three months. Every year, one to two children out of a million are diagnosed with JMML. The disease accounts for approximately 1.6 percent of all blood-related cancers. It is more common in males, with boys being nearly twice as likely as girls to develop JMML.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Single brain scan can diagnose Alzheimer's disease

The research uses machine learning technology to look at structural features within the brain, including in regions not previously associated with Alzheimer's. The advantage of the technique is its simplicity and the fact that it can identify the disease at an early stage when it can be very difficult to diagnose.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Cell#Tumor#Frontiers#Eec
MedicalXpress

Accurate diagnosis of brain tumors using artificial intelligence

The classification of brain tumors—and thus the choice of optimal treatment options—can become more accurate and precise through the use of artificial intelligence in combination with physiological imaging. This is the result of an extensive study published in Cancers and conducted by the Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences (KL Krems). Multiclass machine learning methods were used to analyze and classify brain tumors using physiological data from magnetic resonance imaging. The results were then compared with classifications made by human experts. Artificial intelligence was found to be superior in the areas of accuracy, precision and misclassification, among others, while professionals performed better in sensitivity and specificity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

IV vitamin C increases risk for death, organ failure in sepsis

For adults with sepsis who are receiving vasopressor therapy in the intensive care unit (ICU), intravenous vitamin C is associated with an increased risk for a composite of death or persistent organ dysfunction at 28 days, according to a study published online June 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual Critical Care Reviews Meeting, held from June 15 to 17 in Belfast.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicineNet.com

What Triggers Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus in the facial nerve. In most individuals, the varicella zoster virus may stay dormant by immune system activity. What specifically triggers the reactivation of the virus is not well understood. Some of the triggers that may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Gum disease is linked with heart attacks and diabetes

A large study has found that people with a prior heart attack or diabetes are more likely to have gum disease than their healthy counterparts. The research is presented at EuroPerio10, the world's leading congress in periodontology and implant dentistry organized by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP). "This was...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Progressive aortic stiffness in aging C57Bl/6 mice displays altered contractile behaviour and extracellular matrix changes

Aortic stiffness is a hallmark of cardiovascular disease, but its pathophysiology remains incompletely understood. This study presents an in-dept characterization of aortic aging in male C57Bl/6 mice (2"“24 months). Cardiovascular measurements include echocardiography, blood pressure measurement, and ex vivo organ chamber experiments. In vivo and ex vivo aortic stiffness increases with age, and precede the development of cardiac hypertrophy and peripheral blood pressure alterations. Contraction-independent stiffening (due to extracellular matrix changes) is pressure-dependent. Contraction-dependent aortic stiffening develops through heightened Î±1-adrenergic contractility, aberrant voltage-gated calcium channel function, and altered vascular smooth muscle cell calcium handling. Endothelial dysfunction is limited to a modest decrease in sensitivity to acetylcholine-induced relaxation with age. Our findings demonstrate that progressive arterial stiffening in C57Bl/6 mice precedes associated cardiovascular disease. Aortic aging is due to changes in extracellular matrix and vascular smooth muscle cell signalling, and not to altered endothelial function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Coronary artery bypass grafting has potential benefits for patients over age 80 with reasonable surgical risk

Patients over age 80 are considered high-risk candidates for coronary artery bypass grafting, not only because of normal wear and tear on the body, but also because of comorbidities and risks of complications after surgery. No hard-and-fast guidelines are available to assess the risks and benefits for octogenarians. Patients and physicians often choose not to proceed with surgery, and that decision carries its own risks and disadvantages.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Muscle biopsy test for biomarker could lead to earlier diagnosis of ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive disease of the nervous system. It affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord called motor neurons. Motor neurons control muscle movement and ALS causes them to deteriorate and eventually die. The motor neurons lose the ability to send messages to the muscles in the body, affecting voluntary muscle movements. There have been recent advances in treating ALS, but current treatments can only slow disease progression. That is why it is important to diagnose ALS as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood vessel breakthrough major step towards Alzheimer's treatment

A breakthrough in our understanding of Alzheimer's disease has revealed changes to blood vessels in the brain, potentially presenting a path for developing new drugs to help fight the disease, according to University of Manchester research published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Alzheimer's Disease is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

This New Approach Makes Leukemia Cancer Cells Harmless

In cancer, healthy cells transform into malignant cells with drastically altered properties, such as the capacity to divide uncontrollably. Leukemia is a type of blood malignancy that starts in the bone marrow and produces a significant number of abnormal blood cells due to a lack of normal blood cells. Bleeding and bruising, bone discomfort, weariness, fever, and a higher risk of infection are all possible symptoms.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

FDA approves Skyrizi for moderately to severely active Crohn disease

Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa), an interleukin-23 inhibitor, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat moderately to severely active Crohn disease (CD) in adults, according to AbbVie. Approved dosing for Skyrizi for the treatment of CD is 600 mg by intravenous infusion over at least one hour at week 0,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Lack of diversity of microorganisms in the gut or elevated gut metabolites implicated in heart failure severity

Some people who experience heart failure have less biodiversity in their gut or have elevated gut metabolites, both of which are associated with more hospital visits and greater risk of death, according to a systematic review of research findings led by Georgetown University School of Nursing & Health Study researchers and colleagues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nordic walking improves functional capacity in people with heart disease

Researchers identified a greater increase in functional capacity, the ability to perform activities of daily living, as a result of Nordic walking in patients with coronary heart disease compared to standard high-intensity interval training and moderate-to-vigorous intensity continuous training. The results of their randomized clinical trial are published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Develop “Nanomachines” That Can Penetrate and Kill Cancer Cells

Researchers have created ‘nanomachines’ that use mechanical molecular motions to enter and destroy cells. Cancer is a condition where some of the body’s cells grow out of control and spread to other bodily regions. Cancer cells divide continually, leading them to invade surrounding tissue and form solid tumors. The majority of cancer treatments involve killing the cancer cells.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy