ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Wing survey helps wildlife agency keep track of waterfowl

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B126t_0gE7sOqD00

Of the million or so waterfowlers in this country, the federal government is so assured in my duck hunting talents that they regularly recruit me to participate in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Waterfowl Parts Collection Survey, and I am happy to answer the call.

Also known as the Wing Survey, each season the USFWS solicits a sample of hunters to submit one wing from each duck that they shoot. The wings are carefully clipped from the bird and mailed to Laurel, Maryland for further examination. If all of this sounds like a stunt similar to kidnappers shipping a severed pinky toe to extort a ransom from a wealthy benefactor, well, we get postage-paid manila envelopes but no financial compensation for our efforts.

That’s fine, though, as this has larger purposes, beyond my humor in wondering if our mailman realizes what he’s toting in his satchel after he whistles away from my doorstep. Once safely in Maryland, the wing feathers are examined by state and federal biologists where they determine the species, sex, and age of the submitted specimens. This data helps the agency estimate the number of birds of different species in the year’s harvest as well as show how harvests trend over time and locations.

Why just the wings? In many species of waterfowl, the clearest differences between species, sex, and age is in the color of the feathers covering the middle of the wing, also known as the speculum. For example, mallards boast purple speculums; drake pintails sport iridescent green speculums while the hens have a dull bronze speculum. Or so I'm told as I don't really believe pintail exist since I can never find them, but I digress.

The duck's age is also assessed through variances in wing feather shape, color, pattern, wear, and/or replacement. According to the USFWS, this analysis allows the agency to calculate an age ratio (the number of young-of-the-year birds harvested per adult) for each species. These ratios are important because they are used to estimate reproduction during the previous breeding season. In a year when waterfowl production is high, hunters will bag more young birds than adults. This information helps set and justify bag limits during upcoming hunting seasons.

For 2021-22, I submitted 15 wings: two wood ducks, three mottled ducks, six black-bellied whistling ducks, three blue-winged teal, and one feral mallard. Of these, the feral mallard and one whistling duck were deemed adults. So much for that duck hunting talent I boasted about. And as any mean-spirited observer would point out, my small sample size isn't significant enough to extrapolate into any concrete conclusions, but it is another tile in the complicated mosaic that is waterfowl conservation.

No, the reason I’ve likely been asked to continue participating in this survey is my reliability in doing so. For a stretch of three years, I faithfully sent wings to Maryland before

term-limiting out. Guess they required submissions from duck hunting meccas other than Polk County, FL to keep their statistical models unbiased.

But, those manila envelopes arrived again for the 2020-21 season, and I was thrilled to be back in the game. This is another small example of how sportsmen can fulfill their roles as citizen-scientists that are critical in maintaining the country’s wildlife and establishing hunting seasons, subjects I never tire of yapping about.

So, if the feds come knocking at your door with a stash of envelopes asking you to ship waterfowl parts up I-95, don’t be alarmed. You’ve simply been selected for the Wing Survey because you’re in an upper echelon of the nation’s duck hunters, and the country needs your help.

Or, at least that’s what I tell myself. It's no more of a fantasy than a pintail.

For more information, please visit www.fws.gov/project/migratory-bird-parts-collection-survey.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses

Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them. Western Canada is home to some of the largest grizzly populations in North America aside from Alaska, of course. These animals need to consume a lot of food. […] The post Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Recorded

One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Bald Eagle Nest Ever Found

As the national birds of the United States, bald eagles are one of the best-known birds around. They are large birds of prey that are widespread and abundant across the US. Bald eagles are easily recognized by their distinctive appearance and massive wingspan. However, bald eagles are also known for creating the largest nest of any bird in the world. But just how big do their nests get? Join us as we discover the largest bald eagle nest ever found!
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
State
Maryland State
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
Polk County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Arkansas

Spanning 53,179 square miles, Arkansas is a landlocked state in the south-central region of the United States. It is home to both rugged mountainous regions as well as rich and fertile lowlands. Amongst these lowlands is the Mississippi Alluvial Region which includes many swamps and wetlands. The moist habitats are perfect for many animals, including alligators. These freshwater habitats are prime areas for alligators that thrive in these areas and some can reach incredible lengths. But just how big can they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Arkansas!
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Duck Hunting#Wildlife Conservation#Usfws
dogstodays.com

Raccoon Dog, Raccoon-Like Dog

If you see this animal at a glance, people will be confused; this is a dog or a raccoon. So, we are not confused; let’s look at the following facts about raccoon dogs!. – The raccoon dog belongs to the Canidae family. So, he is still a family with dogs, wolves, foxes, dingoes, and others. The raccoon dog is scientifically named Nyctereutes procyonoides.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

Watch: Colorado Wildlife Officers Haze Problem Mountain Lion by Shooting It with a Bean Bag Round

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife hazed a mountain lion at an RV park near Bailey, Colorado, last weekend by shooting it at close range with a bean bag round. Officers were originally called to the scene after a local resident of the park reported that the lion had killed their pet cat. The lion was sticking around close to the RV, which prompted CPW officers to use “proactive management tactics” to scare it away.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 4 Animals Invading the United States

The ability to travel around the world can only feel like magic to some, but it comes with consequences. Traveling means bringing animals with us where we go and when we come back home. Animals that are not native to the area are considered invasive species, and the United States has quite a few animals invading the country.
ANIMALS
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy