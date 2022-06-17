ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Hits No. 1 on UK Singles Chart

By Matthew Strauss
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Bush’s resurgent “Running Up That Hill” has topped the UK singles chart. It’s Bush’s second UK chart-topper, following 1978’s “Wuthering Heights.” According to the Official Charts Company, Bush now holds the record for the longest-ever gap between No. 1 singles....

