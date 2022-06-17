ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Apartment fire causes $42,500 in damage in East St. Cloud

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjOuh_0gE7rYSS00

An apartment fire caused more than $40,000 in damage Thursday in East St. Cloud, according to the fire department's critical incident report.

About 8:35 p.m. Thursday, the St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 14th Avenue NE to find smoke coming out of some second-floor windows.

Crews entered the building and found a fire in the kitchen area of an apartment and extinguished it. There were no injuries, but four residents were displaced due to the damage.

According to the fire department, damage from the fire is estimated to be $42,500. The fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

Mayo Ambulance and the St. Cloud Health and Inspection Department assisted at the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

St. Cloud Man Rescued From Quarry Park Rock Pile

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man had to be rescued from the rocks at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve Saturday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of a medical emergency at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. They say 43-year-old James Stanley was seen on top of a restricted 100-foot high rock pile and was yelling for help.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Exhausted man rescued from restricted area at Waite Park quarry

A man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from a restricted area at Quarry Park in Waite Park on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Tuesday saying the 43-year-old St. Cloud man was yelling for help, unable to stand up or walk on his own, while perched atop a restricted granite rock pile that was 80-100 feet high.
WAITE PARK, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Drowns in Minnesota River, Another Body Found Caught in Logjam

The remains of two males were taken from the Minnesota River on Sunday, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, who were engaged in separate events. The victims’ names have not been revealed, and the cases are still being investigated. The sheriff’s office got a 911 call regarding...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Repair work underway to fix buckled pavement on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work crews have temporarily closed a portion of of the southbound left lane of Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter to repair some pavement buckling. These occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat. The sun heats the pavement, and the pavement...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Bring Me The News

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two construction workers killed in a trench collapse in St. Paul last Friday have been identified by family and friends. Bob Brandtjen and Jeff Jeanetta were working at an apartment construction site when a trench they were in collapsed around 3 p.m. Friday. By 4 p.m., rescue crews revealed that their efforts had become focused on recovering the victim bodies.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDIO-TV

Monday night storms knock out power

Severe storms have knocked out power for thousands of people across the Northland. Early Tuesday morning, Minnesota Power reported 10,057 customers without power. The lights were off for nearly 12,000 Lake Country Power customers. WDIO Storm Track meteorologists expect the severe weather threat to last until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Windows#Accident#The Fire Department
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
tncontentexchange.com

Watch now: The scene of the home explosion

Investigators believe people making fireworks caused this home explosion in north St. Louis County. The explosion killed four people; two men are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident. Video by Kim Bell.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Central Minnesota Overnight

A second round of severe thunderstorms moved through the St. Cloud area Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorms warnings for western Stearns, and Todd counties from 10:30 - 11;45, and Todd, Central Stearns and southern Morrison counties until 12:30 a.m. The severe storm that was issued for Central Stearns, Todd and southern Morrison counties was cancelled just prior to 12:30 due to diminished intensity with no new warnings issued.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Minnesota man dies after being pulled from waters of Pelican Lake

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota man has died after being pulled from the waters of Pelican Lake on Sunday. The victim, 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield, was pulled from the waters after going for a swim off a pontoon boat, deputies say. Despite efforts from people on the boat and later first responders, Hinch was pronounced dead at the scene.
MERRIFIELD, MN
knsiradio.com

Three People Sent To Hospital Following St. Cloud Crash

(KNSI) – A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon sent three people to the hospital for treatment. The Saint Cloud Police Department says 21-year-old Makayah Neely was driving south on 12th Avenue SE when she failed to stop at an intersection. Driving east on 11th Street SE was a car driven...
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Update: More than 10,000 still without power after strong overnight storms

UPDATE: As of 9 a.m., Tuesday, officials with Lake Country Power said 10,800 members are currently without power. Crews restored service for 5,900 members during the overnight. Minnesota Power crews are also responding to multiple storm related outages affecting 11,000 customers in Eveleth, Coleraine, Brookston, Brainerd Lakes and Little Falls...
DULUTH, MN
CBS News

1 killed, 1 gravely injured in northern Minnesota rollover crash

GONVICK, Minn. -- One woman is dead and another is gravely injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Morgan Avenson was driving east on Highway 92 in Gonvick when she lost control just before 3 a.m. The vehicle entered...
GONVICK, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn't found until six days later. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy