Apartment fire causes $42,500 in damage in East St. Cloud

An apartment fire caused more than $40,000 in damage Thursday in East St. Cloud, according to the fire department's critical incident report.

About 8:35 p.m. Thursday, the St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 14th Avenue NE to find smoke coming out of some second-floor windows.

Crews entered the building and found a fire in the kitchen area of an apartment and extinguished it. There were no injuries, but four residents were displaced due to the damage.

According to the fire department, damage from the fire is estimated to be $42,500. The fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

Mayo Ambulance and the St. Cloud Health and Inspection Department assisted at the scene.