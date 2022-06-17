ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Election Protection Hotline ahead of early voting

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOJv3_0gE7rUvY00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has announced it will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 28, primary election. OAG will help troubleshoot voting issues during early voting and on Election Day.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

The hotline is available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place. Voters who experience problems should call (866) 390-2992. Problems can also be submitted via email or online form . The telephone hotline will operate between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 26, and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, June 28 (Election Day).

‘The Gilded Age’ casting extras in Albany, Rensselaer Counties

OAG has taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required under the law. OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Todd Kerner, Chair of the Saratoga County Democratic Committee, Resigns

Todd Kerner, the chair of the Saratoga County Democratic Committee for over a decade, resigned before the end of his current term. The following is an email he sent to the Democratic committee members throughout the county. He offered no explanation for the suddenness of his resignation. His Email to...
suncommunitynews.com

Warren County CSEA workers say they're overworked, underpaid

QUEENSBURY | Nearly 100 Warren County government employees attended the June 15 county Board of Supervisors meeting — protesting low pay, understaffing and the resulting stressful working conditions they said existed in various county departments. The protesters were members of the Civil Service Employees Association union, representing the county...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Elections
NEWS10 ABC

Greenwich identifies water system leak

The Village of Greenwich Department of Public Works has released an update regarding a leak in the village water system. As of Monday evening, the leak has been located - but village residents should still take caution.
GREENWICH, NY
wamc.org

Albany County domestic terrorism policy taking shape

After the supermarket shooting in Buffalo and the massacre of schoolchildren in Texas, Albany County is working to craft a new domestic terrorism policy. In mid-May Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order directing counties to develop a plan to address violent domestic terrorism. “I'm now requiring every county...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

NYS Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner discusses issues as she seeks reelection

New York State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner is running for reelection. The Democrat from the 113th Assembly District has represented portions of Saratoga and Washington Counties for four terms. In a rematch of 2020, Woerner is facing Republican Dave Catalfamo in November to represent a newly drawn district. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Protection#Election Local#Election Day#Voter Registration#Rensselaer Counties Oag#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Volunteers wanted at overgrown Albany Rural Cemetery

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-One of the Capital Region’s most treasured, historical cemeteries has become overgrown with waist high weeds. Minus any new hires, the property is in need of volunteers with lawnmowers and weed trimmers. At Albany Rural Cemetery you will find the final resting places of many historical figures like President Chester Arthur. But, there […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
104.5 The Team

FBI Says This Capital Region County Is Upstate’s Most Criminal?

The Capital Region features the best and worst counties for crime in Upstate New York in the FBI’s newly released statistics for 2021. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Most Dangerous Counties report for the entire state using its Uniform Crime Reporting system, which counts all violent and property-based criminal incidents self-reported by local law enforcement.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Welcome! People are Moving to Albany, NY from These Ten Places

Every single day, families are moving into the Capital Region. The benefits of living in the Albany metropolitan area are countless. You can easily access New York City, Boston, Buffalo or even Canada, opening the door to endless adventures. In both the capital city and the cities that surround it, you can find stable employment, safe housing, and some of the best schools around.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tree clearing at Port of Albany puts $29.5M grant for wind facility at risk

A $29.5 million federal grant to help build the nation's first offshore wind facility at the Port of Albany is in jeopardy after 80 acres of trees were cleared without port officials completing a required federal review. All work has stopped after contractors improperly cleared trees on the port's 80-acre...
ALBANY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Mass Vax Sites in New York State to Shut Down This Month

If you need a Covid shot or booster, act quickly. New York State's mass vaccination sites will be shutting down operations throughout the state in June. There are a total of eight state run mass vaccination sites, two of them are located in the Capital Region. The clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will administer its final shot at 6:30pm Thursday. This location had been shut down back in July of 2021, but was reopened in December as Covid cases were on the increase.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Washington County man shot in Vermont

A Washington County man is recovering after someone shot him in Vermont. State police say 20-year-old James Eggleston of Hudson Falls was shot Saturday night behind a gas station in Waterbury. Eggleston was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was treated and released. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy