Alabama State

Planning to vote in Alabama’s primary runoff election? A state law may affect which ballot you can cast

By Bobby Stilwell
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flk4m_0gE7rOsQ00

ALABAMA (WHNT) – Planning to vote in Alabama’s primary runoff election on June 21? There’s a relatively new law you should keep in mind when you vote.

Latest poll shows Britt leading U.S. Senate Race, 45% of voters say Trump endorsement doesn’t make difference

Since 2017, the state’s Crossover Voting Law makes it illegal to vote for one party in a primary and then vote for another party in a runoff. For example, a voter who cast a Republican ballot in the primary must cast a Republican ballot in the runoff; voting for a Democrat is unlawful.

For those who didn’t vote in the May 24 primary election or voted strictly on amendments to the Alabama Constitution, they are free to cast a ballot in either party’s runoff.

You can find sample ballots for your county here .

For those who live inside the 5th Congressional District, the two runoff candidates, Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong and former Huntsville City Schools superintendent Casey Wardynski debated on News 19 Wednesday night. You can watch that debate here .

For more coverage of the primary runoff next week and the general election in November, be sure to follow Your Local Election Headquarters .

AL.com

Crossover voting in primary is against the law in Alabama: Here’s what that means

Tuesday is a primary runoff day in Alabama. That means the state’s law against crossover voting will be in effect. Enacted in 2017, the law prohibits voters from casting a ballot for one party in a primary and then crossing over to vote in another party’s runoff elections. In other words, if you voted in the Republican primary on May 24th, you can’t cast a ballot in the Democratic runoff. The prohibition is the same for those who voted in the Democratic primary – no voting in the Republican runoff.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Primary runoff day in Alabama is Tuesday: What time do polls open? Close? Sample ballots

Alabamians will head to the polls Tuesday, June 21 to decide party nominees for a host of races. Polls for the primary runoffs will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be casting ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries. On the Republican side, Katie Britt is squaring off against Mo Brooks in the GOP nomination for U.S. Senator to replace the retiring Richard Shelby. Other statewide races on the Republican ballot include Secretary of State (Wes Allen vs. Jim Zeigler), State Auditor (Stan Cooke vs. Andrew Sorrell) and places on the Public Service Commission.
ALABAMA STATE
