Missouri State

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 20, 2022

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 20 – 26. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause...

25 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Twenty-five troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, Missouri, and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and be live-streamed via the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Two teenagers crash on Oregon Road north of Cameron

Two teenagers were in a car that failed to negotiate a right turn and traveled off a road where it struck a tree on Oregon Road, one mile north of Cameron. A passenger, 18-year-old Jack Kissire of Turney received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Liberty Hospital. The car was driven by a 15-year-old girl from Cameron who wasn’t hurt.
CAMERON, MO
Missouri State Treasurer launches effort to return unclaimed property to residents

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to Return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning Monday, June 20, 2022, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on this link.
MISSOURI STATE
Chillicothe woman injured in southwest Missouri crash

A Chillicothe resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in southwest Missouri when a car overturned west of Joplin. Thirty-year-old Roseanna Ralston of Chillicothe was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries. Ralston was a passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, Kansas who was not injured.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Vehicle strikes Hedrick Medical Center clinic building

Chillicothe Police investigated an injury accident Monday morning where a vehicle struck the side of Hedrick Medical Center. Police said an attempt was being made to park the vehicle, but the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle went forward and struck the wall of the hospital on the side of the medical clinic.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Obituary & Services: Jimmy Dale Bachman

Jimmy Dale Bachman, 80, of Pollock, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Jim was born on June 4, 1942, to Sam and Nadine (Owings) Bachman in Adair County, Missouri. In December of 2009, he married Kathy Shuey and she survives of the home. Also surviving are three daughters, Christina Wyant (Mitch) of Newtown Missouri, Joyce Rafferty (Aaron) of Centerville, Iowa, and Marissa Wilkens (Scott) Corydon, Iowa; three sons, Rick Bachman (Teresa) of Kirksville, Missouri, Daniel Verslues of Pollock, Missouri and Tyler Shuey (Savanna) of Centerville, Iowa; grandchildren, Luke Bachman (Kayla), Alysa Lloyd (Michael), Zackary Bachman, Jeffery Downs, Angel Downs, Josh Nellis, Meggan Hatfield, Jake Capps, Makki Wyant, Treyton Verslues, Lyam Shuey, Easton Shuey, and Raylyn Shuey; Great Grandchildren, Evaline Bachman, Rikki Lloyd, Rosalie Lloyd, Gracelyn Bachman, Jensen Bachman, Saylor Bachman, Colton Calder, and Allison Hatfield; four brothers, Earl, Bill, Larry and Junior; two sisters, Marjorie and Connie; Brothers-in-law, Jay Branson(Mary Ann) of Alabama, David Shuey, Billy Shuey (Evelyn) of Independence, MO, Danny Shuey (Val) of Alerton, Iowa, sister in law; Brenda Sly of Des Moines, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by His parents; a sister, Magdeline; and a brother, Paul.
POLLOCK, MO
Politics
Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Trenton Police Department reminds residents of Trenton’s Fireworks Ordinance

The Trenton Police Department reminds the public of the fireworks ordinance and the use of fireworks within the city limits of Trenton. The city ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated on July 2nd and 3rd from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks can be shot or detonated on July 4th from 8 a.m. to Midnight.
TRENTON, MO
Chillicothe police report for the weekend of June 17, 2022

Among weekend reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, one person was arrested Friday afternoon following an investigation of property damage and theft from a home in the 500 block of Webster Street. Police identified a suspect and later located him while on patrol and he was taken into custody. But...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 over the 2022 Father’s Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests over the Father’s Day weekend. Eighteen-year-old Kiley Singer of Chillicothe was arrested on Saturday night in Livingston County on a warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. The original charge was the failure to wear a seat belt. She was bondable from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

