On early Saturday morning, a woman lost her life while a juvenile was injured after their vehicle fell into Duwamish River in Tukwila. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area near the Interurban trail at about 12:20 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a woman, who was driving the car, and a juvenile male were both in the car when it crashed into Duwamish River.

TUKWILA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO