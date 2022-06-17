ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Yost Warns of Storm Chasing Scammers

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — With the warm-weather storm season heating up, Attorney General Dave Yost is reminding Ohioans to watch out for home-repair scammers and fake charities soliciting donations on behalf of individuals affected by storms. “Shady storm chasers make my blood boil – they look to severe weather watches...

FingerLakes1.com

Ohio Stimulus: Who will get $350 payments?

The state of Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check worth $350. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Inflation has become a problem for most Americans. Necessities like gas and essential household items and groceries have become more expensive. Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check to help combat the cost of inflation.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: We will ‘do everything’ to keep power on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With more hot weather in this week’s forecast, AEP, the source of electricity for a large portion of central Ohio, said it will “do everything” to avoid the large number of severe outages experienced last week. According to a statement from AEP, repairs have been made to the damage done by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Issues Updated CCW Manual

As of Monday, June 13, 2022, it is legal for "qualifying adults" to carry a concealed handgun in Ohio without a license. Attorney General Dave Yost has issued an updated manual summarizing Ohio's concealed carry laws and explaining the two ways you may now carry in the state, with or without a license.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohioans get ready for the 4th with new fireworks law

No doubt you’ve seen the ads from dealers selling fireworks as the Valley prepares to celebrate Independence Day two weeks from now. The difference from past July 4th celebrations is that as of next month in Ohio, people will be allowed to legally set off fireworks. A new law...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

AEP Ohio says some customers will be without power till Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to AEP Ohio, as of noon, June 18, 8,000 customers across the state are still without power. AEP also stated that those still without power should expect to have power restored by Monday night. The electric company is pointing to the two storms that...
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 20

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 20. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
