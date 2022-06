When you work at a place for a long time, you start to get to know people. Co-workers become family and you get a sense of community with them. It could be any job, and while there is no job is perfect, work becomes a lot more tolerable when you have people that know and care about you. If you have better there a long time, even the management will give you something as a way of saying "You've stuck it out with us for this long, so we want to show our appreciation too." A long-time employee at a car dealership in Lexington, Kentucky for example, was awarded a brand new car for 40 years of work (via ABC 36 WTVQ).

INTERNET ・ 2 HOURS AGO