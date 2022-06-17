UPDATE: Missing man has been located, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

UPDATE 3:22 P.M. – According to the RCSO, 47-year-old Calvin Quiller, III has been located and returned to the hospital without any issues.

The BOLO has been officially cancelled.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 47-year-old Calvin Quiller III.

Quiller walked away from the hospital where he was being treated. He was last seen walking on Saint Sebastian at Harper Street.

He was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

