Dog walking event to be held in Mercer

Jimmy Dale Bachman, 80, of Pollock, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Jim was born on June 4, 1942, to Sam and Nadine (Owings) Bachman in Adair County, Missouri. In December of 2009, he married Kathy Shuey and she survives of the home. Also surviving are three daughters, Christina Wyant (Mitch) of Newtown Missouri, Joyce Rafferty (Aaron) of Centerville, Iowa, and Marissa Wilkens (Scott) Corydon, Iowa; three sons, Rick Bachman (Teresa) of Kirksville, Missouri, Daniel Verslues of Pollock, Missouri and Tyler Shuey (Savanna) of Centerville, Iowa; grandchildren, Luke Bachman (Kayla), Alysa Lloyd (Michael), Zackary Bachman, Jeffery Downs, Angel Downs, Josh Nellis, Meggan Hatfield, Jake Capps, Makki Wyant, Treyton Verslues, Lyam Shuey, Easton Shuey, and Raylyn Shuey; Great Grandchildren, Evaline Bachman, Rikki Lloyd, Rosalie Lloyd, Gracelyn Bachman, Jensen Bachman, Saylor Bachman, Colton Calder, and Allison Hatfield; four brothers, Earl, Bill, Larry and Junior; two sisters, Marjorie and Connie; Brothers-in-law, Jay Branson(Mary Ann) of Alabama, David Shuey, Billy Shuey (Evelyn) of Independence, MO, Danny Shuey (Val) of Alerton, Iowa, sister in law; Brenda Sly of Des Moines, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by His parents; a sister, Magdeline; and a brother, Paul.

