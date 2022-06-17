ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer, MO

Dog walking event to be held in Mercer

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercer County Health Department and Green Hills Animal Shelter will host dog walking in Mercer. Participants can bring...

Chillicothe Police Department announces street closings during June and July

The Chillicothe Police Department announces approved street closings for June and July. Webster Street will be closed from Locust Street to Washington Street June 23rd from 2 o’clock in the afternoon to 6:30 in the evening for Grow ChilliMo. The same area will be closed June 24th from 5:30 to 11:30 in the evening for Main Street Chillicothe’s Members Only concert.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Trenton Police Department reminds residents of Trenton’s Fireworks Ordinance

The Trenton Police Department reminds the public of the fireworks ordinance and the use of fireworks within the city limits of Trenton. The city ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated on July 2nd and 3rd from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks can be shot or detonated on July 4th from 8 a.m. to Midnight.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Jimmy Dale Bachman

Jimmy Dale Bachman, 80, of Pollock, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Jim was born on June 4, 1942, to Sam and Nadine (Owings) Bachman in Adair County, Missouri. In December of 2009, he married Kathy Shuey and she survives of the home. Also surviving are three daughters, Christina Wyant (Mitch) of Newtown Missouri, Joyce Rafferty (Aaron) of Centerville, Iowa, and Marissa Wilkens (Scott) Corydon, Iowa; three sons, Rick Bachman (Teresa) of Kirksville, Missouri, Daniel Verslues of Pollock, Missouri and Tyler Shuey (Savanna) of Centerville, Iowa; grandchildren, Luke Bachman (Kayla), Alysa Lloyd (Michael), Zackary Bachman, Jeffery Downs, Angel Downs, Josh Nellis, Meggan Hatfield, Jake Capps, Makki Wyant, Treyton Verslues, Lyam Shuey, Easton Shuey, and Raylyn Shuey; Great Grandchildren, Evaline Bachman, Rikki Lloyd, Rosalie Lloyd, Gracelyn Bachman, Jensen Bachman, Saylor Bachman, Colton Calder, and Allison Hatfield; four brothers, Earl, Bill, Larry and Junior; two sisters, Marjorie and Connie; Brothers-in-law, Jay Branson(Mary Ann) of Alabama, David Shuey, Billy Shuey (Evelyn) of Independence, MO, Danny Shuey (Val) of Alerton, Iowa, sister in law; Brenda Sly of Des Moines, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by His parents; a sister, Magdeline; and a brother, Paul.
POLLOCK, MO
Vehicle strikes Hedrick Medical Center clinic building

Chillicothe Police investigated an injury accident Monday morning where a vehicle struck the side of Hedrick Medical Center. Police said an attempt was being made to park the vehicle, but the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle went forward and struck the wall of the hospital on the side of the medical clinic.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
93 students participate in Missouri Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.

Ninety-three high school students participated in Missouri’s 59th annual Missouri Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., June 13-19. Grundy Electric Cooperative delegates, Katelyn Briggs of Eagleville and Maggie Hickman of Princeton, Missouri attended. After two years of virtual tours, the Youth Tour headed back to Washington this year. The...
MISSOURI STATE
Obituary: Andrew Jonathon Sizemore

Andrew Sizemore, a 65-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 4:10 a.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Redwood Nursing Home in Cameron, Missouri. He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date in Oregon. Andrew Jonathon Sizemore was...
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Richard Lee Gibson

Richard helped on the family farm until he worked at the Glen Gerry Brick And Tile Plant. He retired after 40 years of service. Richard enjoyed working on things especially bicycles for Joy Toys, his grandchildren, and children. He is survived by his wife, Donna Gibson of the home; children,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Driver Crashes Into Hedrick Clinic

The Chillicothe Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into Hedrick Medical Center Monday morning. The incident happened at about 9:24 am on the Medical Clinic side, when the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and ran into the building. The vehicle did not go through the wall. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle and moderate damage to the building.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Chillicothe police report for the weekend of June 17, 2022

Among weekend reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, one person was arrested Friday afternoon following an investigation of property damage and theft from a home in the 500 block of Webster Street. Police identified a suspect and later located him while on patrol and he was taken into custody. But...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Chillicothe woman injured in southwest Missouri crash

A Chillicothe resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in southwest Missouri when a car overturned west of Joplin. Thirty-year-old Roseanna Ralston of Chillicothe was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries. Ralston was a passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, Kansas who was not injured.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Body of fisherman found in Appanoose County Lake

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an 84-year-old male was found Friday afternoon at Rathbun Lake. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man floating in the water near the South Fork Bridge Boat Ramp in the 1300 block of Highway S70 at around 2:19 p.m. According to a press release, two […]
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
King City motorcycle rider injured in crash on Highway 169

A King City resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was riding went onto its left side of Highway 169 west of Union Star. Fifty-three-year-old Shannon Jones was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The crash happened Saturday afternoon one mile west of Union Star...
KING CITY, MO

