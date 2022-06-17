ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer fun away from the blazing sun: Here are 5 ways to beat the heat

By Annya Loya, Las Cruces Sun-News
LAS CRUCES- As the city continues experiencing record or near record high temperatures, the temptation to stay home increases. For parents wanting to get the kids out of house, here are four ways to leave home and still beat the heat. Plus, an additional getaway for adults only.

Fancy a swim?

The Las Cruces Recreational Aquatic Center, the city's indoor pool, is open to the public year round but it's made for summer. The recreational facility has 5,000 square feet of water surface area which includes a recreational pool with water slide and play features, a 25-meter lap pool, and a lazy river. Entrance fees are $3 for children (years 3-17) and seniors (60+) while adults (years 18-59) are $4. Children younger than 2 can get in for free. The aquatic center is on 1401 E Hadley Ave.

The Spot lives up to its name

If you're feel like a more "dry" family event, The Spot might the place to go. This family entertainment center includes roller skating, arcade games and more. Want to celebrate a birthday? The Spot offers different packages depending on the type of event you're booking. Located at 170 W Picacho Ave., The Spot is open 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 9 p.m. Sundays. General admission starts at $5 or $10 if you bring your own skates and $15 with skate rentals.

Rocks of ages

If your version of relief form the heat requires more calm and learning, this part art gallery, part natural history museum might be more your speed. The Zuhl Museum is contains over 1,800 specimens of petrified wood, fossils and minerals. Located on the New Mexico State University campus, the Zuhl Museum is one five university museums to explore. A very interesting and free experience, the museum is oepn from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. It rocks!

Big screen, big fun

Going to the movies is a traditional beat the heat option, but with streaming services providing entertainment galore, is it worth leaving the comfort of your living room? If you find the right deal, sure. Every screening of every movie (with the exception of 3D) at Allen Theatres is $5 a person on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, Allen Theatres screens kids movies for free three times a day — at 9 a.m., 11:20 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. Tuesday movie deals are at Telshor 12, 2811 N. Telshor Blvd., or Cineport 10, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., inside Mesilla Valley Mall. The Wednesday free movies are at Cineport 10.

Stroke of genius

Adults can refresh themselves with a sip, or a couple of them, of delicious wines and activities at various venues in the Mesilla Valley. One of more fun activities to do while enjoying wine is to paint. Several venues have Sip N' Paint nights, including Rio Grande Vineyards and Winery, Amaro Winery and Tap Room and Boba Cafe and Cabaret. Looking for a sober paint night? Check out Bad Art Night at Branigan Library.

Annya Loya can be reached at aloyaorduno@lcsun-news.com or @annyaloya on Twitter.

