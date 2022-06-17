ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungryroot is the perfect meal delivery service for my pescatarian diet

By Morgan Greenwald
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelect is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. For many, many years, my weeknight dinners...

Allrecipes.com

Should You Tip on Takeout Orders?

Who doesn't love the ease of ordering takeout? Just call it in, pick it up, and then you can enjoy your delicious meal on the couch, in your pajamas, with your favorite movie playing — and you didn't even have to dirty a dish. It's definitely our ideal night in.
RESTAURANTS
12tomatoes.com

Amish Potato Pancakes

Potato pancakes have been a staple in many countries for centuries and are found in various cuisines. Latkes and Irish boxty are just 2 of the many variations on these tasty little treats from around the world. This Amish style recipe uses nutmeg, parsley, and onion to add a lot of flavor to otherwise plain pancakes.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Monkey Bread [Vegan, Sugar-Free]

3 cans pre-made biscuits dough (accidentally vegan) Preheat your oven to 350°F and generously grease a 12-cup fluted tube pan with a cooking spray of choice. In a large plastic bag, combine your classic sugar-free sugar and cinnamon, set aside. Open your biscuits and separate them into 10 biscuits....
RECIPES
Salon

Strawberry season calls for Ina Garten’s country cake

Summertime produce is one of the many highlights of the season, and Ina Garten wants to make sure you take advantage of it while you still can. By trying out her strawberry country cake recipe, you get to indulge in the sweet flavors of summer without overcomplicating things. Commenters for the recipe on her Instagram raved about the cake, with many saying it had been a go- to staple for years. Who wouldn't love that?
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

“Goop” Great Depression Dinner

We’re all about learning some historical recipes around here. And, the Great Depression was a really interesting time in culinary history. The invention of many more pre-packaged foods, combined with the slump in income and the Dust Bowl years that affected production meant that many families were eating frugal.
RECIPES
Mic

Thousands of cat owners swear by these 30 cheap, clever products on Amazon

If you’re a cat parent who loves to spoil their pet, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve narrowed down the best cat toys, beds, food dishes, and carriers. These popular items are just a few clicks away from making your kitty very happy. Check out these 30 cheap, clever products on Amazon that thousands of cat owners swear by.
PET SERVICES
NBC News

Brands are putting in less product but charging the same, experts say

With supply chains backed up across the globe and inflation at a 40-year high, experts say consumers are getting less, but prices are staying the same. Experts say that brands can hide the technique of shrinkflation through packaging tricks to mask the changes. Using “net weight” or “net contents” can tell the buyer how much they’re getting in a product. June 20, 2022.
BUSINESS
NBC News

10-second balance test may predict how long you'll live

For older adults, being able to balance briefly on one foot may predict how long they'll live. People who failed a 10-second balance test of standing on one foot were nearly twice as likely to die in the next 10 years, according to a report published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
FITNESS
Apartment Therapy

I Tried a Toilet Bowl Powder Cleaner for the First Time — and I May Never Switch Back to Liquid

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Cleaning the toilet is one of the most dreaded — but incredibly important! — cleaning tasks I do weekly, along with a deeper cleaning done every other week (or when I’m bogged down, once a month). It’s something I prioritize because a dirty bowl can become a welcoming place for bacteria and viruses to reside, and quite honestly, it’s just downright gross to look at.
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

The Best Occlusives—Including Vaseline and Aquaphor—to Use for Slugging

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it's been around since pre-social media days, slugging has gone viral in the beauty world during the last year—and it hasn't let up for good reason. If you aren't sure if this technique is actually for you, consider its benefits. "The whole idea with slugging is to create a thin film with occlusive agents like ointments, oils, and balms to reinforce the skin's moisture barrier and prevent trans-epidermal water loss," says Adeline Kikam, DO, MSc, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Brown Skin Derm. This will help boost your skin's moisture levels and ward off conditions like eczema and dryness. Always make sure you have freshly washed skin when applying occlusives (ingredients that act as protectives to seal the skin and lock in hydration) to slug. This way, you will avoid trapping dirt and excess oil that can cause or worsen breakouts, says Dr. Kikam.
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

Is a Dragon Fruit Good for You, and What Are the Health Benefits?

Dragon fruit, commonly known as strawberry pear or pitahaya, is a beneficial tropical fruit with a distinctive, vibrant red color and shape. This superfood tastes sweet and is packed with several health benefits. Dragon fruit is readily available in the market in frozen and fresh forms, so you can buy...
NUTRITION
yankodesign.com

This wonder box lets you easily grow nature’s miracle food right inside your home

Building your diet and your life around plant-forward meals isn’t exactly easy, especially when you take special care in selecting where the ingredients come from or how they’re harvested. In an ideal world, we’d all grow our own organic food in our pesticide-free yards, but few actually have the luxury of free space in the first place. Growing vegetables and herbs indoors is actually gaining momentum these days, but those aren’t the only things you can cultivate inside your house. Mushrooms are relatively easier to grow, especially indoors, but getting the conditions right isn’t that straightforward and painless as well. Fortunately, Shrooly has your back and makes growing mushrooms not only dead simple but also interesting and attractive as well.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

The Reason Garlic Was Called 'Russian Penicillin' In WWII

Acrid when raw and mellow when sautéed, roasted, or confit, the ubiquitous garlic is one of the most immediately recognizable flavors, as well as an incredibly healthful ingredient. It pops up in a seemingly endless array of recipes and preparations, lending its iconic, palatable flavor to a slew of dishes. Rarely it is celebrated on its own volition, though; it often plays a supporting role, except for in dishes like a roasted chicken with multiple heads of garlic, garlic confit oil, or the ol' standby, garlic bread. Beyond its delicious flavor profile, though, do you know just how healthy garlic really is?
RECIPES
buckinghamshirelive.com

65p plant from Asda could keep your house free of flies this summer

It's one heatwave down but more could be on the way this summer. And while that's good news for sun-lovers, it can be bad news if your house is plagued by flies. In these environmentally-aware times, people are keen to find ways to protect their homes from the dirty little invaders that don't use chemicals and which are natural. And one way involves the use of the herbs basil or mint that can easily be put near doors and windows.
GARDENING
ABC News

Chef shares grandfather's fried chicken recipe that became their Juneteenth tradition

As Juneteenth is celebrated across the country, one chef is plating up a hearty serving of one of his family's traditions to mark the occasion. African American executive chef and owner of Filé Gumbo Bar, Eric McCree, honors his grandfather's legacy at his New York City Cajun-Creole eatery and shared a dish that the pair would eat every Juneteenth since he was first able to help cook himself.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Kitchn

Blueberry Crisp

When it comes to summer desserts, there is absolutely nothing I look forward to more than a classic blueberry crisp. I’ve tried a lot of different versions over the years, and this is the one I keep coming back to again and again. From the sweet, jammy filling spiked with a hint of earthy ground coriander to the buttery, lemon-kissed crisp topping, it’s impossible not to go wild for this summertime classic.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Why Are They Called Deviled Eggs? The Evolution Of Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs have graced our tables for as long as we’ve combined the term pot and luck together, it’s a crucial dish to any gathering. But honestly what’s with the name? Why is this American classic called deviled eggs, and has this egg preparation only from the recent past?
FOOD & DRINKS
