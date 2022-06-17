ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers unveil MLB's newest Nike City Connect uniforms

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers revealed their new City Connect uniforms on Friday. The jerseys are inspired by the People's Flag of Milwaukee, as well as other elements of the area they play in. The team will debut the uniform on June 24 for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Call-up official

The Pirates recalled Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Infielder Liover Peguero was sent to Double-A Altoona to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Cruz, who is with the big club for the first time in 2022 after getting the chance to make his MLB debut last September. The Pirates delayed calling up Cruz more than two months into the season for dubious reasons, but he'll likely be immediately installed as the team's everyday shortstop. Over his 55 games with Indianapolis this season, Cruz slashed .232/.336/.422 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Earns first win

Brubaker (1-7) allowed five hits and three walks over six shutout innings Monday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Cubs. The Cubs threatened to score on multiple occasions, including in the first inning when Rafael Ortega was thrown out at home to end the frame, but Brubaker held them off and secured his first win of the year. Over his last six starts, the 28-year-old has posted a 2.65 ERA with a 27:12 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 4.11 through 70 innings. Brubaker is projected to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Reiss Knehr: Optioned to Triple-A

Knehr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday. Knehr spent the weekend in the Padres' bullpen and struck out four in two scoreless relief innings during Friday's game against the Rockies. However, he'll head back to the minors after CJ Abrams was recalled Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Dealing with back tightness

Peralta was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Padres due to lower back tightness. Peralta will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability moving forward. Jordan Luplow could continue to see playing time in left field until Peralta returns to health.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Camilo Doval: Handed third loss

Doval (2-3) allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus Atlanta. Doval entered a 1-1 game in the ninth inning, but he pitched himself into trouble with a walk and a single. He gave up a two-out walkoff single to Orlando Arcia to end the close game. Doval's scoreless streak came to a close at 8.2 frames. The Giants' closer has been mostly steady in June while maintaining a 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB while logging 11 saves in 13 chances. This was likely a bump in the road for the right-hander, but he had a stretch in late May and early June of allowing runs in four straight appearances, so it will be important that he doesn't let this turn into a slump.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Colorado Rockies#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Toronto Blue Jays#City Connect
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not headed to Toronto

Houck will not make the trip to Toronto for next week's three-game series against the Blue Jays due to his unvaccinated status for COVID-19, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The series runs from Monday to Wednesday. Houck has evolved into the role as Boston's closer, but manager Alex Cora will...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Out of lineup versus lefty

Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Moves rehab to Triple-A

Franco (quadriceps) is set to move his rehab assignment Wednesday to Triple-A Durham from the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Between games Saturday and Monday in the FCL, Franco went 3-for-7 with a pair of extra-base hits, an RBI and a run scored. Even...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Had heel injury

Varsho was back in the lineup Monday after being held out of Sunday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He started in right field, batted leadoff, and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 4-1 loss to San Diego. Varsho sustained a left heel injury during Saturday's...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pedro Severino: Trying first base

Severino (suspension) played first base in his first rehab game for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. He hasn't played first base before in the majors, but as a right-handed hitter with power, it's possible Severino could get looks at first base when the Brewers face lefties. This is more a testament to the fact the Brewers like the production they have gotten from Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini at catcher, and Severino doesn't have any minor-league options remaining. Severino is a career .262/.324/.441 hitter against lefties, good for a 102 wRC+. He is due back from his suspension the first week of July.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays place Manuel Margot, Kevin Kiermaier on IL; six trade targets to help injury-stricken outfield

The Tampa Bay Rays entered Tuesday with the third-most days lost to injury this season, according to Spotrac. That figure will continue to grow, and at a greater rate than it did coming into the week, as the Rays placed outfielders Manuel Margot (sprained knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip inflammation) on the IL prior to their Tuesday contest against the New York Yankees. Margot's injury, which required him to be carted off the field on Monday, is considered the more serious of the two. (In corresponding moves, the Rays promoted outfielder Luke Raley and infielder Jonathan Aranda to the majors.)
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy