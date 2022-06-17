Montgomery's Store Room Fasteners purchased by Wisconsin company

Wisconsin-based Endries International announced this week that it has purchased Store Room Fasteners, a 38-year-old Montgomery business.

Tim Wilsford started Store Room Fasteners out of a storage shed in 1984. It now includes facilities in Montgomery, Opelika, Selma, LaGrange, Ga., and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Wilsford now runs the industrial supply business from a headquarters at 600 N. Eastern Blvd.

Bob and Patricia Endries started Endries International in their basement in Brillion, Wisconsin. In 2004, their son Steve Endries took over as president of the company and the industrial supplier has grown steadily since, including a burst of growth and acquisitions during the pandemic.

Businesses:New MGMWerx director connects businesses, Air Force projects

It now runs 11 domestic and international distribution centers from its Wisconsin headquarters. That includes a 30,000-square-foot center it opened in Augusta, Ga., last year.

Endries said in a release that Store Room Fasteners will continue to operate on their current system as an Endries subsidiary and that Wilsford will remain in a leadership role over the company's 60 employees.

"Tim has built an organization that mirrors what Endries was and is," Endries President Steve Endries said in a statement. "The methodology and approach both companies follow is very consistent. We look forward to working with our new team members to improve our overall market offerings."

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.