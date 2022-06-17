ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Body found in St. Clair River identified as man who reportedly jumped from Blue Water Bridge

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago

A body found in the St. Clair River on June 2 has been identified as an Ontario man who reportedly jumped from the Blue Water Bridge last December.

The 40-year-old Forrest, Ontario man was found in the water off River Road in St. Clair Township . St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said the man was identified through dental records by the St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office.

On Dec. 1, rescue crews responded to the bridge after St. Clair County Central Dispatch received a report of a large, heavy object falling off the center of it.

Police responded and learned a man parked his vehicle with Canadian plates on the U.S. side of the bridge and was seen jumping into the St. Clair River.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line, text HOME to 741741 for free crisis counseling. To reach the Canadian Suicide Prevention Service, call 1-833-456-4566. Texting is also available at 45645 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

