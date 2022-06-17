ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Huron introduces new officer in charge

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOmCL_0gE7oWEH00

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Huron introduced a new officer in charge Friday at a change of command ceremony.

Senior Chief and Officer in Charge John Boyer, who was transferred from Training Center Yorktown, Virginia, replaced Kyle Thomas. Thomas is being transferred to Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina as a senior chief and officer in charge.

During the ceremony, Capt. Brad Kelly, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit, said Thomas has overseen law enforcement efforts, search and rescue operations, coordinated the response to the unsanctioned Float Down held each August and steered the unit through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYFC1_0gE7oWEH00

"They have directly and regularly touched lives through their rescue efforts in this unique and challenging area," Kelly said. "And while that level of service is truly impressive, Station Port Huron provided uninterrupted service like that to this community, undeterred by the personal impacts of the viral pandemic."

Serving from June 2018 to June 2022, Thomas oversaw:

  • 1,209 law enforcement boardings to ensure vessels were following proper safety procedures and regulations
  • 163 search and rescue operations that resulted in 168 lives and $1.6 million in property saved or assisted
  • 4,621 unit underway hours

In a separate interview, Thomas said one of the highlights of his time in Port Huron was coordinating the Coast Guard's response to the unsanctioned Float Down, in which thousands of people on inflatable devices float from Lighthouse Beach just north of the Blue Water Bridge to Marysville.

"The planning and execution of that has always been a highlight each year, having a successful day where no one was severely hurt, injured, or killed as in the past," Thomas said.

At the ceremony, Thomas thanked his family for their support, as well as the numerous local, county, state and international partners that work with the Coast Guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUL1x_0gE7oWEH00

Thomas also thanked the crew gathered at the ceremony, who stood in uniform beside the stage. He spoke against the backdrop of Lake Huron. As the ceremony ended, a freighter passed by the station and continued under the Blue Water Bridge.

"Any of my successes come from this group of men and women," Thomas said. "This crew has pulled vessels off the rocks, responded to capsized vessels, boat fires, Float Down situations, major events, people or vehicles in the water, medically evacuated sick or injured crew members from freighters, executed international-level events, conducted law enforcement border security and responded to those injured on our local waterways."

New officer in charge

Boyer has been enlisted in the Coast Guard for 18 years. His most recent assignment included training boatswain mates. He also served on the Boat Forces Standardization Team, where he traveled the country to enforce standards among different Coast Guard stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcmJh_0gE7oWEH00

Boyer said he is excited to get back to an operational Coast Guard station and to get back to the Great Lakes. Boyer's last assignment on the Great Lakes was at Two Rivers, Wisconsin, from 2005 to 2009.

"This will be my first command and I'm definitely excited to be here," Boyer said. "Everything I've seen so far is great. I'm very impressed with the crew and the facility and I'm looking forward to working with our partner agencies here."

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Huron covers area from Algonac around the Thumb to Sand Point, just south of Caseville, encompassing three counties on the eastern half of Lake Huron. Station Port Huron is also the parent command to Station Harbor Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXAd8_0gE7oWEH00

The station's primary mission is search and rescue and maritime law enforcement, and it is also involved in the planning and execution of events year-round, such as the Port Huron-to-Mackinac Island Sail Boat Race, Float Down and the St. Clair River Classic Offshore Powerboat Races.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Huron introduces new officer in charge

Comments / 0

Related
wphm.net

Port Huron’s newest hotel welcomes first overnight guests

Downtown Port Huron’s only hotel is now open for reservations. CityFlatsHotel located inside the former Michigan National Bank Building at Water and Military Streets officially opened Monday. Chuck Reid, president of Charter House Innovations gave WPHM a tour of the new hotel ahead of its grand opening celebration. “This...
PORT HURON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Port Huron, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Port Huron, MI
City
Marysville, MI
Detroit News

Russian weapons fuel Pontiac gang war, feds say

Detroit — Russian weaponry is helping fuel gun violence in Pontiac, where rappers and rival gang members are accused of waging a war that has led to more than 40 shootings since July and the killing of a 7-year-old girl on the drive home from school. Court records, transcripts...
PONTIAC, MI
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. June 18, 2022. Editorial: FBI must release review in killing of extremist. Whenever a citizen dies at the hands of law enforcement, the public is owed a full accounting of why it was necessary to use lethal force. The federal government has yet to explain the decision by agents to shoot and kill Eric Mark-Matthew Allport outside a Madison Heights restaurant in October 2020.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Thomas
traverseticker.com

New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
dbusiness.com

Infusion Associates Expands Across Michigan with 15 Locations by 2023

Infusion Associates, a provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies based in Grand Rapids, today announced the opening of a new infusion center in Clinton Township as one of their three new locations to serve metro Detroit. Infusion Associates opened an infusion center in Troy on June 8...
TROY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Lake Huron#U S Coast Guard Sector#The Coast Guard
1051thebounce.com

These Areas of Michigan Could Break Heat Records This Week

Last weekend was very pleasant weather wise across Michigan. I was on Lake Michigan for a good part of Sunday, and the weather wasn’t too hot or cold- it was just sunny and delightful, in the low 70s. That’s all about to change, though, as Michigan is heading into another big heat wave, so get ready.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. road commission starts Union Lake Rd. project

One lane of Union Lake Road, between Wise and Commerce roads in Commerce Township, will close on Monday, June 20. On July 28, Union Lake Road is scheduled to close completely for 60 days, re-opening in late September. This is for the safety of drivers and road workers during a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Crumbleys want Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald punished for calling them liars

The parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect have reached their limit with the prosecutor and are asking a judge to sanction her for allegedly ignoring their requests to stop bad-mouthing them and calling them liars. "Despite being called out for making inappropriate comments in the media, the prosecution continues to do so," defense lawyers...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Weather: Record-Breaking Heat is Coming to These Areas

Last weekend was incredibly pleasant across Michigan. I was on Lake Michigan for a good portion of Sunday, and the weather wasn’t too hot or cold- it was just sunny and perfect, in the low 70s. That’s all about to change, though, as Michigan is heading into another big heat wave, so buckle up.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Nationwide Report

79-year-old Howard Wesley Leach killed after a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township (Springfield Township, MI)

79-year-old Howard Wesley Leach killed after a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township (Springfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 79-year-old Howard Wesley Leach, of Fife Lake, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Thursday in Northern Michigan. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on Ingersoll Road in Kalkaska County’s Springfield Township at 3:07 p.m. [...]
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
768
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy