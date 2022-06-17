ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Care about water? Become a water specialist!

By Environmental Services
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet certified this summer! Join the corps of well-informed volunteer specialists who provide education, outreach, and service to keep our local water bodies healthy. This unique certification program, made possible by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department, is offered...

Montgomery County Food Bank distribution week of 6/20/22

Montgomery County Food Bank distribution week of 6/20/22. Need food? Montgomery County Food Bank distributes food to over 70 partners across Montgomery county that are ready to serve you!. To find the food pantry nearest you, visit our website at mcfoodbank.org/find- a-food-pantry-partne r-agencies-conroe-tx . This week’s Mobile Markets (drive-thru pantries)…
Texas GOP Passes Agenda Further Targeting LGBTQ+ Community: 'Homosexuality Is an Abnormal Lifestyle Choice'

During this weekend's Texas GOP biennial convention in Houston, delegates voted on — and passed — their latest platform, which includes decisive anti-LGBTQ+ measures. One section of the platform labeled "Homosexuality and Gender Issues" states that "homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice." The Texas Tribune reports that this language is a new addition that was not included in the 2018 or 2020 party platforms.
Houston kicks off Juneteenth weekend w/ large festival at Emancipation Park

HOUSTON - The city of Houston kicked off Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday at Emancipation Park. Hundreds of people spent the day celebrating what many refer to as Independence Day for African Americans. June 19th, 1865, is the date that the last slaves in our nation, located in Galveston, Texas received...
Alvin playground tagged with messages of hate

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – An Alvin playground was the target of racist graffiti. Kids of all ages, colors and backgrounds play at Sealy Park. Community members said that hateful messages spray-painted there don’t not represent how they feel. “It’s based on ignorance,” park visitor Kennon Miskell told KPRC...
Bridgeland Introducing New Housing Type

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – In keeping with a national surge in townhome building, Howard Hughes Corp.is starting the first townhomes for sale in Bridgeland Central, the future mixed-use town center of its Bridgeland master planned community in northwest Houston. Highland Homes is the builder of the...
Huntsville, TX Inmates Celebrated Father’s Day with Their Kids

This past weekend, residents of the Goree Unit in Huntsville, Texas had the opportunity to celebrate Father's Day with their kids. These photos are so uplifting to see. We know how important the family bond between parents and children is when it comes to forming a strong bond. And since yesterday was Father's Day, we find it encouraging to see that the resident inmates at the Goree Unit in Huntsville were able to spend some time with their kids just outside enjoying summer fun activities--despite the searing heat, of course.
5 DIY ways to keep your home cooler this summer

HOUSTON (CW39) The simplest way air duct cleaning improves your cost is by clearing away airway blockages. Clogged air ducts cut your central air conditioner’s power efficiency. Clean ducts mean your system does not have to work as hard to keep your home at a comfy temperature, and less energy is required.
Lower energy costs tips and tricks from cooling experts

HOUSTON (CW39) With high gas prices and inflation on Texans’ minds, experts from John Moore are sharing expert energy saving tricks to help lower Houstonians’ energy bills this season. With record breaking heat waves impacting people’s high energy bills, here are a few tips to achieve lower energy costs.
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Here are several standout fireworks shows in the Houston area worth seeking out for their powerful pyrotechnic displays. They’re organized by city name and in alphabetical order. Baytown. Baytown’s annual festival at Bicentennial Park will include nearly six hours of festivities capped by a fireworks show....
10 Things That Happen to Your Body When It's Over 90 Degrees

Longtime residents and visitors alike will tell you—Houston heat can be brutal. That’s why Dr. Joshua Feinstein, MD, FACEP, emergency physician and assistant medical director at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, says you must heed your body’s distress signals. Here are 10 ways 90 degrees and...
OLD TIME BUSINESS STILL APPRECIATE CUSTOMERS

Over the weekend had an old oak tree come down. I grabbed my Husqvarna chain saw and went to work. That lasted for two cuts and the blade locked up. This morning I went to three dealers of Husquevarnia in the Conroe area and learned all of them quit handling that brand. One suggested I try Mason’s Western Auto on South Frazier. The store has been there for close to 50 years and they still appreciate the customer. Bill Mason saw me come in and told me they were behind several weeks but he would look at it himself. Within a short period of time and not breaking the bank it was up and going again. It had been many years since I had been in the store but I guarantee it will not be that long again. THey repair just about every brand of lawnmower, blower, saw, and generator that is made. The store handles appliances, window air conditioners, and a little of everything else. I seldom do this but this is one Conroe business that needs support as they still put the customer first.
Houston Has Housed 25,000 Homeless People With Apartments of Their Own

Houston, the fourth-most populated city in the country, has reduced its rate of homelessness over the last decade by 63%, far and away the best performing major city during that time. It has achieved these fantastic and sustained results with a “housing first” approach that focuses on getting homeless people...
