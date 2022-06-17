Last week for juried Members Show

I don’t normally provide congressional legislation that is pending until it becomes law, but the legislation that just passed the Senate 84-14 and will pass the House probably this week and expected to be signed by President Joe Biden shortly there after is critically important and affects some Vietnam veterans in this region so I am giving a heads up now. The bill adds hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, or MGUS, to the list of illnesses linked to Agent Orange exposure. It also expands the geographic areas and service dates for eligibility for benefits, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Guam and American Samoa and their territorial waters, and Johnston Atoll or any ship that called on the atoll, on certain dates. At the time, our presence in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia was not something our veterans could discuss and sometimes not shown in documents typically used by the VA to determine benefits. This bill, when it becomes law, should rectify this. This bill will also improve access to benefits for post-911 veterans exposed to burn pits. Once this bill becomes law, if you think it might apply to medical conditions you are facing now, you should file a claim with the VA. Ed Harmon, our Post Service Officer, or I can help you with that process.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO